San Juan County will collect hazardous waste for free

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County is preparing to host a household hazardous waste collection day . It will be held on Saturday, Mar. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Residents of Kirtland, Bloomfield, and unincorporated San Juan County can dispose of their unwanted waste for free at the County Administration Building at 100 South Oliver Drive. Anyone who participates will be asked to show proof of residency.

Waste will not be accepted from residents from Aztec or Farmington. However, curbside pickup options will be available.

Waste to bring

Used batteries

Light bulbs

Auto fluids

Gas

Brake fluid

Antifreeze

Household cleaners

Gardening chemicals

Insecticides

Weed killers

Fertilizers

Aerosols

Paints

Do not bring

Biomedical or medical waste

Explosives

Compressed gasses

55-gallon drums

Yard waste

Ammunition

Appliances

Tires

Electronic waste

Business or industrial waste

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.