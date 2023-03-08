San Juan County will collect hazardous waste for free

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County is preparing to host a household hazardous waste collection day . It will be held on Saturday, Mar. 25, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Residents of Kirtland, Bloomfield, and unincorporated San Juan County can dispose of their unwanted waste for free at the County Administration Building at 100 South Oliver Drive. Anyone who participates will be asked to show proof of residency.
Waste will not be accepted from residents from Aztec or Farmington. However, curbside pickup options will be available.
Waste to bring
- Used batteries
- Light bulbs
- Auto fluids
- Gas
- Brake fluid
- Antifreeze
- Household cleaners
- Gardening chemicals
- Insecticides
- Weed killers
- Fertilizers
- Aerosols
- Paints
Do not bring
- Biomedical or medical waste
- Explosives
- Compressed gasses
- 55-gallon drums
- Yard waste
- Ammunition
- Appliances
- Tires
- Electronic waste
- Business or industrial waste
