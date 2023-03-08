Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Daily Independent

Hornets snap Knicks' 9-game win streak with 112-105 victory

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V38Rm_0lBEYwYl00

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks' nine-game winning streak with a 112-105 victory Tuesday night.

Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball's broken ankle that required surgery.

They trailed by 16 at halftime and were still down nine midway through the fourth quarter before surging past a Knicks team that appeared to lack energy, two nights after needing two overtimes to win in Boston.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 10-game winning streak since winning 13 straight late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 16 points but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.

The Knicks, playing without starting point guard Jalen Brunson for a second straight game because of a sore left foot, scored 45 points in the second quarter but managed just 60 in the other three.

The Knicks shot 16 for 20 — 10 for 11 inside the arc — in the second, opening a 66-50 lead on Quentin Grimes' layup with 0.4 seconds left.

But Charlotte came back with 37 points in the third and a superior effort than the Knicks, outrebounding them 16-3. Rozier scored 13 points and the Hornets came all the way back to take the lead before Obi Toppin’s 3-pointer made it 89-87 heading to the fourth.

With Rozier resting to start the fourth, the Hornets managed just one basket by Hayward in the first half of the period and fell behind 98-89. But then they held the Knicks to just one basket during a gradual 14-2 surge that gave them a 103-100 edge on Hayward’s three-point play with 2:59 remaining.

New York tied it at 103 before Hayward scored, followed by Oubre's 3 that made it 108-103 with 58 seconds to play.

TIP-INS

Hornets: P.J. Washington scored 13 points. ... Coach Steve Clifford began his NBA coaching career as a Knicks assistant from 2000-03.

Knicks: Coach Tom Thibodeau said Brunson wasn't quite ready to play Tuesday but would travel with the team for their four-game West Coast trip that starts Thursday in Sacramento. ... Immanuel Quickley, who scored a career-high 38 in place of Brunson on Sunday, started again but shot 5 for 16 and scored 14 points.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Detroit on Thursday night.

Knicks: At Sacramento on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

