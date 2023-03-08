Oubre, Rozier help Hornets stop Knicks' nine-game win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with a 112-105 victory Tuesday night.

Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball’s broken ankle that required surgery.

They trailed by 16 at halftime and were still down nine midway through the fourth quarter before surging past a Knicks team that appeared to lack energy, two nights after needing two overtimes to win in Boston.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 10-game winning streak since a 13-game run late in the 2012-13 season. Julius Randle scored 16 points but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.

BUCKS 134, MAGIC 123

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 26 points, Kris Middleton and Jevon Carter each added 24 points and Milwaukee beat Orlando for its 18th win in 19 games.

Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jae Crowder added 15 points for the Bucks, who shot 59% and ran their winning streak against the Magic to 14 games.

The Bucks played without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID-19 illness) and Jrue Holiday (sore neck).

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner added 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and five rebounds.

76ERS 117, TIMBERWOLVES 94

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and Philadelphia beat Minnesota despite playing without star James Harden.

Harden, the team’s second-leading scorer and NBA assist leader, was held out with left foot soreness.

De’Anthony Melton scored 11 for the 76ers, who wrapped up a five-game trip with a 4-1 record.

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves shot a season-low 39.5% from the field and were 11 of 36 from 3-point distance.

WIZARDS 199, PISTONS 117

DETROIT (AP) — Daniel Gafford converted a putback of Bradley Beal’s airball at the buzzer, and Washington handed Detroit its ninth straight loss.

With the score tied, Beal drove to the baseline and shot a fadeaway floater that was too strong and missed everything. Gafford grabbed the weak-side rebound and banked in the winner.

Beal finished with 32 points and Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 before fouling out in the final minute. Washington (32-34) ended a two-game skid and is 10th in the Eastern Conference, in position for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Jaden Ivey had 26 points and 12 assists for the NBA-worst Pistons. James Wiseman added 21 points.

