(Greenfield) Nodaway Valley School District voters approved the ten-year Physical Plant and Equipment property tax with 64.7 percent voting yes.

The measure is not to exceed $1.34 per one thousand dollars of the assessed valuation of the taxable property within the school district starting in the fiscal year commencing with the levy for collection in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, or each year thereafter.

The PPEL needed a simple majority to pass.