Voters around Vermont sign off on upgrades to wastewater and stormwater projects

Air is pumped into filtered wastewater to facilitate microbial activity at Rutland's Wastewater Treatment Facility. File photo by Mike Dougherty/VTDigger

Updated Wednesday, March 8, at 11:49 a.m.

Thanks to voter approval this Town Meeting Day, several water and sewer systems across Vermont — one of the most expensive categories of public infrastructure — are set for big upgrades.

In South Burlington , voters approved a $33.8 million bond that would fund the largest wastewater project on any ballot in the state. The vote was 2,914-436.

City officials plan to use about $22 million to upgrade the city’s wastewater plant at Bartlett Bay Road and another $1.8 million to upgrade the Airport Parkway plant, which handles the solids that are filtered out from wastewater. They have also designated $4.4 million to update or replace four old wastewater pump stations in close proximity to Lake Champlain.

In Rutland City , voters approved two water-related bonds , according to the Rutland Herald . A $2.5 million bond is set to support replacements for cast iron water mains that are more than 125 years old. The upgrades are part of a long-term city project.

Another bond is set to fund two projects. It includes $750,000 for the Combination and Piedmont Pond Improvements Project, whose goal is to lower the temperature in the Moon Brook watershed by dredging two ponds and planting trees around them. It also includes $1.1 million for separating parts of the stormwater and wastewater systems in Rutland to prevent sewage overflows. (A third bond related to paving, sidewalks and culverts also passed.)

Officials in Bethel delayed a vote on a $2.5 million water upgrade, saying the town did not meet voting notification laws required for bonds. If voters approve the bond — which is rescheduled for April 18 via Australian ballot — town officials will install new water mains to replace aging pipes, replace the Gaiko Well House and install a new booster pump station that would relieve existing pressure issues.

In Bennington , voters approved $5.8 million in funding that will support water main replacements and upgrades that will improve water pressure in the system.

In Middlebury , voters gave the go-ahead, by a 948-102 vote, to consider $3.5 million for the construction of a new, bigger water tank.

With a $3.4 million bond, officials in Springfield plan to replace four outdated water mains and upgrade connections between water mains and residences that contain lead. The vote was 798-281.

In Richmond, a $1.9 million bond would cover replacements for portions of several water mains on three different roads. Residents approved the bond in a 614-143 vote.

Voters in St. Johnsbury , approved a $1.6 million upgrade for the wastewater treatment facility to better handle solid waste.

Shelburne voters approved a $1.1 million bond to replace city residents’ outdated water meters in favor of meters that could be read at a distance. Lee Krohn, Shelburne’s town manager, recently told VTDigger that the new meters would save the department about 1,000 hours of work annually.

While replacing water meters, Shelburne officials also plan to inspect connections between homes and water mains for lead-containing pipes, saving an estimated $400,000, Krohn said.

Brattleboro voters will decide on a $2 million bond that would upgrade pump stations and replace an undersized water main in Brattleboro during their representative Town Meeting on March 25.

Many of the approved projects are eligible for grants and loans from the state.

Read the story on VTDigger here: Voters around Vermont sign off on upgrades to wastewater and stormwater projects .