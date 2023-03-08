Students learn about careers opportunities for Women In Construction week

When it comes to the world of construction many still think it's a man's world.

However, women in the field say times are changing.

A panel spoke to more than 50 eighth graders at Lied Stem Academy Middle School on Tuesday to talk about career opportunities in the industry.

That includes students like Gemma Geurrero who is enrolled in the school's architectural and construction technology program.

"My brother and my dad are electricians so it made me want to go there," Guerrero said.

She said working in the industry is not her first choice but she can see herself pivoting if she needs to because of her family connection.

While there are more women in the construction workforce than ever before, they still make up only 11% of the industry.

"Last year there were a couple of scholarships that we couldn't give away because nobody applied for them," Hedi Ritchey, vice president for the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, said.

Ritchey said there are a variety of different career paths that female students can pursue other than laborers like project manager and superintendent positions.

"I hope these girls understand that they have a lot of options," Ritchey said. "It's not a man's world anymore. Women are coming into the construction industry full force and we know what we're doing."

The Nevada Contractors Association also offers several construction scholarships for students interested in learning a specific trade.