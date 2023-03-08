1 person injured in shooting at Orlando gas station

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting at a gas station Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven/Mobil in the 2100 block Americana Blvd. just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

See a map of the area below:

READ: 2 dead after 2 small planes collide in Central Florida

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is now listed as stable.

The sheriff’s office has only identified the victim as a man in is 20s. They haven’t released any information on a possible suspect.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



