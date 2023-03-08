Open in App
Orlando, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 person injured in shooting at Orlando gas station

By Charles Frazier,

3 days ago

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting at a gas station Tuesday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Deputies responded to the 7-Eleven/Mobil in the 2100 block Americana Blvd. just after 8 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

See a map of the area below:

READ: 2 dead after 2 small planes collide in Central Florida

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is now listed as stable.

The sheriff’s office has only identified the victim as a man in is 20s. They haven’t released any information on a possible suspect.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

