Moorpark
Change location
See more from this location?
Moorpark, CA
Lassen County News
Danco — a developer that’s been building and managing successful low-income housing projects for 36 years
By Sam Williams, Lassen News,3 days ago
By Sam Williams, Lassen News,3 days ago
The Danco Group, the proposed developer of the North Mesa Street project, says it develops, builds and manages high-quality living and workspaces that add function...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0