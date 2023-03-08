Open in App
Deland, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

DeLand Police Department reports overall drop in crime in 2022

By Charles Frazier,

3 days ago

The DeLand Police Department released a report Tuesday showing an overall decrease in crime across the city in 2022 compared to the previous year.

According to the data from the annual Uniform Crime Report, violent crimes were down 19-percent in 2022 compared to 2021. Non-violent crimes were down 17-percent.

According to the report, of more than 75,000 DeLand Police Department contacts with the public in 2022, less than two percent resulted in a criminal arrest.

Of the 1,160 misdemeanor and felony arrests reported, 38 were for juveniles.

According to the report, only 1.1 percent of all arrests required officers to use some form of force beyond their mere presence or verbal communication.

A total of eight arrests were reported in 2022 that resulted in officers using force in response to resistance from a suspect.

In those cases, the force was considered lawful or in compliance with department policy. Overall, just 0.02 percent of all public contacts involved police use of force.

According to the report, there were no instances of officers using deadly force or shootings involving DeLand police officers reported all year. Meanwhile, 13 officers reported being assaulted while on duty in 2022.

The annual report also includes a summary of the department’s personnel statistics and demographic data for the entire city of DeLand.

Read the full report below:

2022 DeLand Police Department Fact Sheet by Charles Frazier on Scribd

