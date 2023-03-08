Woman, 87, struck by pickup and killed in Wooster Township

Louella A. Keslar was struck around 5:15 p.m. as she tried to cross Route 83.

WOOSTER TWP. ‒ An 87-year-old woman was struck by a pickup while trying to cross state Route 83 Tuesday evening and later died, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a news release from the agency:

Louella A. Keslar was struck around 5:15 p.m. as she tried to cross Route 83 west of U.S. Route 250 in Wayne County.

She was hit by a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado heading west. The Silverado's driver, a 40-year-old Lakeville resident, was not injured.

Keslar was taken by the Wooster Township Fire Department to Wooster Community Hospital where she later died.

The agency's investigation is ongoing but it said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

It was the second fatal crash along Route 83 in Wayne County on Tuesday. A 66-year-old Medina resident was killed in a head-on crash around 4 p.m. in Canaan Township.