Open in App
Paterson, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Dozens march to Paterson City Hall after anti-violence advocate is killed by police

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOHKf_0lBEJA6600

Dozens of people marched to Paterson City Hall on Tuesday to express their concern and outrage that a man who they say dedicated his life to ending violence was shot and killed by police officers last week.

Najee Seabrooks, 31, died after a four-hour police standoff on Friday. Friends say that he was suffering from a mental health crisis. Sources tell News 12 that Seabrooks was armed with knives and made threats. But details of the encounter have still not been released.

“I keep replaying Friday over and over," says Dr. Liz Chowdhury, executive director of the Paterson Healing Collective.

Seabrooks worked with the collective - a group affiliated with St. Joseph's University Medical Center. Members of that organization say they were there Friday during the standoff, but police officers would not let them help. Teddie Martinez says he was denied a chance to see Seabrooks, even though he is trained in crisis intervention.

“So how ironic is that? We’re there and I’m begging the officers, showing them text messages and things. Telling them that Najee said to me, ‘All we want to do is see your face and I’m gonna come out,’” Martinez says.

RELATED: Paterson community seeks answers after anti-violence advocate is killed in standoff with police

RELATED: Anti-gun violence advocate killed in shooting during police encounter in Paterson

He says that the same police officers called him in recent weeks to deal with others with mental health issues.

“They brought a SWAT team in a mental health crisis. Lethal weapons in a mental health crisis. It’s clearly a mental health crisis. It was called in as an emotionally disturbed person,” Martinez says.

Part of the firestorm is Paterson's well-documented history of police officers abusing their role.

There have been changes. Police officers now wear body cameras. There has been a push to fire bad officers. Mayor Andre Sayegh says the city just got a grant that would team mental health experts up with officers. But he says it's in the planning stages.

"Today we gather to honor Najee, his smile, his energy, and to offer support to his family - our community. We demand justice and will continue Najee’s work of bringing safety and healing to Paterson,” Chowdhury says.

Activists are calling for the release of the police body camera videos from the encounter. The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General has that video and is investigating.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paterson, NJ newsLocal Paterson, NJ
Rally held in Paterson to protest killing of anti-violence advocate during standoff
Paterson, NJ20 hours ago
Paterson community calls for accountability in man's death
Paterson, NJ18 hours ago
One injured in Paterson shooting incident on 12th Avenue
Paterson, NJ5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Have you seen him? Fugitive now accused of helping murder NJ teacher
Jersey City, NJ23 hours ago
Jersey City Man Arrested in Connection with Shooting Death of Tyreef Robinson
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Prosecutor: 2nd man charged with murder in death of Jersey City teacher
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
NYPD: Brooklyn man fatally shot in Soundview apartment; no arrests
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
Residents hold protest after anti-violence advocate is killed by police in Paterson
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Family demands answers after teen alledgedly knocked unconscious by Jersey City police
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Police: Bronx man faces murder charges for fatal Times Square shooting
Bronx, NY10 hours ago
Police: Army sergeant charged with murder in connection to New Year's Day shooting of Plattekill resident
Plattekill, NY19 hours ago
Paterson Police Officers Involved in Incident that Led to Death of Najee Seabrooks Identified
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
NYPD releases video of suspects wanted in Brooklyn subway attack
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Police: 3 men arrested for residential robberies in North Castle
North Castle, NY2 hours ago
Police: Two New Rochelle teens arrested in connection to West End robberies
New Rochelle, NY1 day ago
Help was standing by for N.J. man before he was shot by police, but hospital says it never got the call
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Paterson mayor calling for release of body cam footage from fatal shooting of anti-violence advocate
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
NY Fugitive Wanted For Trashing GF's Bogota Apartment, Pulling Fire Alarm Caught, Brought To NJ
Bogota, NJ2 days ago
Huntington Town Board denounces antisemitic flyer placed at Jewish family's home
Huntington, NY19 hours ago
Attorney: Ex-Norwalk math coach accused of putting students in chokeholds had 'no intent to harm'
Norwalk, CT22 hours ago
Police: Man arrested for following teen into her Dix Hills garage
Dix Hills, NY1 day ago
Community in mourning following deadly hit-and-run
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Yonkers police: Suspect wanted for robbing Chase Bank on South Broadway
Yonkers, NY22 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of student attacked speaks after highly publicized fight at Arlington HS
Arlington, NY2 days ago
Three People Face Murder Charges After 2019 Jersey City Shooting
Jersey City, NJ3 days ago
Funeral arrangements to be held for man who died in Yonkers building fire
Yonkers, NY20 hours ago
Building fire in Jersey City sends 6 people to the hospital, including 4 police officers
Jersey City, NJ2 days ago
Driver wanted for striking multiple police cars, officer in North Lindenhurst
Lindenhurst, NY1 day ago
Paterson community rallies in memory of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
Legal advisor: Investigators haven’t ruled out any motive in slaying of Sayreville council member
Sayreville, NJ22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy