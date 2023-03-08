Open in App
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ
News 12

Officials: Fire at Stafford Forge Wildlife Management Area fully contained

By Matt Trapani,

3 days ago

Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say that a fire in the Forge Wildlife Management Area in Little Egg Harbor has been fully contained.

Officials said the fire impacted 418 acres off Route 539. No injuries were reported.

Gusty winds fanned the flames, threatening about 16 homes in the area. But no significant damage was reported.

“Forest Fire Service staff will remain on scene overnight to continue improving containment lines and monitor the area to ensure public safety. Smoke conditions may remain for several hours,” officials wrote in a tweet.

A cause for the fire was not immediately known.

The fire service has been doing controlled burns in the Pinelands in recent weeks to consume dead leaves, twigs and other forest floor fuel that could accelerate a wildfire. There were no burns being done anywhere else in the state on Tuesday because of the high winds, officials said.

About 45 firefighters used 11 trucks, numerous water tankers, a bulldozer and a helicopter to fight the fire.

The fire was burning not far from the Air National Guard's Warren Grove target range, where a 2007 forest fire burned 17,000 acres.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

