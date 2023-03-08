NYC announces revisions to proposed minimum pay for delivery workers

The city announced that the proposed minimum pay rate for delivery drivers in the five boroughs will be delayed and adjusted, with April as the earliest potential start date.

For the over 60,000 delivery workers in New York City looking forward to the raise, it won’t be coming as soon as they thought. It was originally set to go into effect on Jan. 1, but will be delayed at least until the end of March.

The city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection sought out feedback from residents at two public hearings and a lengthy public comment period, and decided to make revisions to the original proposal.

Under the revised proposal, the delivery drivers will be paid $19.96 per hour by 2025. The rate won’t start that high, but will start at $17.96 per hour starting in 2023.

“Delivery workers, like all workers, deserve fair pay to support themselves and their families,” said Vilda Vera Mayuga, commissioner of the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection. “We are excited to establish a minimum pay rate and look forward to receiving additional public feedback on the new proposal.”

The delay has some elected officials, like Comptroller Brad Lander, upset. Lander was the prime sponsor of the original bill when he was in City Council, and is upset the delivery workers did not get their promised raise in January.

“Every day deferred violates the law and the rights of some of New York City’s most essential and excluded workers,” said Lander. “The only thing that has come out of this prolonged process is the weakening of standards at the behest of massive silicon valley gig companies.”

The Los Deliveristas Justice Project says they are in agreeance with the comptroller, saying they can’t wait any longer for a final ruling.

The city will be hosting another public hearing on April 7.