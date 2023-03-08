Ga. Rep. blocked people she didn’t agree with on Facebook; federal judge says she has to stop

Biedermann says he was then blocked from interacting with her Facebook page.
Federal judge J.P. Boulee’s ruling goes on to say that there are at least 60 people who have been blocked by Ehrhart, some of whom are political rivals who acknowledge her use of social media blocking. Those 60 people have congregated into a group called #BlockedByGinny.
Boulee ruled that Ehrhart would have to stop “unconstitutional viewpoint-based blocking” and to restore Biedermann’s access to her Facebook page.
