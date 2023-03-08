Community devastated by crash that killed one teen, injured another in Prince George’s Co.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A deadly crash near Dr. Henry A. Wise High School involving two students has left the Wise community devastated. One student is dead, while the other is recovering in the hospital.

“I mean you send your children to school and you expect to see them later on that afternoon. It’s really scary,” said Elizabeth Lagon, grandparent to a student at Wise High School.

The passenger, an 18-year-old girl, was the student who died. She was a senior at Wise and was supposed to graduate this year. Many students posted their condolences on social media. One person told DC News Now that “she was a great person and great to everyone.”

“I feel sorry for both children’s family. … I feel sorry for them, they just started life,” said Lagon.

Prince George’s County Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The students were on their way to school. At the scene of the crash, you could see the vehicle hit a landscaping truck parked on the side of Ritchie Marlboro Rd. in Upper Marlboro. The right door of the vehicle was stuck to the back of the truck.

The noise of the accident caused neighbors to come outside.

“I just heard all of sudden what seemed to be tires trying to stop like brake, but it was a very long 30 seconds stop and they couldn’t, then I heard a smash,” said Dahnisha Hannah, who witnessed the crash.

“Everyone was trying to run in and help the cars and see what had happened… but by that time it looked like everything was too late,” she continued.

Police said that the driver, an 18-year-old boy, was in the hospital.

This is the second senior at Wise High School that lost their life within the past week. In a letter to parents, Principal Taryn Washington said:

“With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you about the passing of two students over the last few days. Michael Nwaulu, a 12th grader, died on the evening of Thursday, March 2, 2023. We will remember his easygoing and carefree attitude. Tragically, a car accident this morning claimed the life of another 12th grade student and left another student hospitalized. Please join me in extending sympathies to all families involved.”

Lagon said that incidents like this one raise her concerns about having her own granddaughter behind the wheel.

“It’s something that we really need to rethink. Once they get [away] from you … they can be doing anything. I don’t know how that accident occurred but the way the cars look, it’s really a tragedy,” she said.

“I just want to send my condolences to the family. It’s a lot they’re going through today,” she continued.

The school said they’re offering counseling services and support to anyone who feels they made need it.

We will do our best to comfort our Wise community during this challenging time. A support team of school psychologists and professional school counselors will be here to help students and staff work through their feelings. Counseling will be available as long as necessary. We have provided the students with support; however, they may have questions and worries about these losses. Please feel free to contact me or the professional school counselor if you have any issues you would like to discuss. Letter from Dr. Henry A Wise High School

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information regarding this accident you are encouraged to call Prince George’s County Police Department.

