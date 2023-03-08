Open in App
Upper Marlboro, MD
See more from this location?
DC News Now

Community devastated by crash that killed one teen, injured another in Prince George’s Co.

By Ya-Marie Sesay,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Gi6j_0lBEG9Tf00

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A deadly crash near Dr. Henry A. Wise High School involving two students has left the Wise community devastated. One student is dead, while the other is recovering in the hospital.

“I mean you send your children to school and you expect to see them later on that afternoon. It’s really scary,” said Elizabeth Lagon, grandparent to a student at Wise High School.

The passenger, an 18-year-old girl, was the student who died. She was a senior at Wise and was supposed to graduate this year. Many students posted their condolences on social media. One person told DC News Now that “she was a great person and great to everyone.”

“I feel sorry for both children’s family. … I feel sorry for them, they just started life,” said Lagon.

Prince George’s County Police responded to the scene around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The students were on their way to school. At the scene of the crash, you could see the vehicle hit a landscaping truck parked on the side of Ritchie Marlboro Rd. in Upper Marlboro. The right door of the vehicle was stuck to the back of the truck.

Councilmember calls for changes to Connecticut Avenue following fatal crash

The noise of the accident caused neighbors to come outside.

“I just heard all of sudden what seemed to be tires trying to stop like brake, but it was a very long 30 seconds stop and they couldn’t, then I heard a smash,” said Dahnisha Hannah, who witnessed the crash.

“Everyone was trying to run in and help the cars and see what had happened… but by that time it looked like everything was too late,” she continued.

Police said that the driver, an 18-year-old boy, was in the hospital.

This is the second senior at Wise High School that lost their life within the past week. In a letter to parents, Principal Taryn Washington said:

“With a heavy heart, I regret to inform you about the passing of two students over the last few days. Michael Nwaulu, a 12th grader, died on the evening of Thursday, March 2, 2023. We will remember his easygoing and carefree attitude. Tragically, a car accident this morning claimed the life of another 12th grade student and left another student hospitalized. Please join me in extending sympathies to all families involved.”

Lagon said that incidents like this one raise her concerns about having her own granddaughter behind the wheel.

“It’s something that we really need to rethink. Once they get [away] from you … they can be doing anything. I don’t know how that accident occurred but the way the cars look, it’s really a tragedy,” she said.

“I just want to send my condolences to the family. It’s a lot they’re going through today,” she continued.

Shelter-in-place order at 5 schools lifted after 2 men shot in Montgomery County

The school said they’re offering counseling services and support to anyone who feels they made need it.

We will do our best to comfort our Wise community during this challenging time. A support team of school psychologists and professional school counselors will be here to help students and staff work through their feelings. Counseling will be available as long as necessary.

We have provided the students with support; however, they may have questions and worries about these losses. Please feel free to contact me or the professional school counselor if you have any issues you would like to discuss.

Letter from Dr. Henry A Wise High School

This is an ongoing investigation, if you have any information regarding this accident you are encouraged to call Prince George’s County Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Accident, MD newsLocal Accident, MD
Tanker driver killed in crash, explosion in Frederick was Hagerstown native
Frederick, MD1 day ago
Crews begin clean up on tanker explosion in Frederick on Route 15
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
DC men charged after police stop stolen car, find guns in Prince George’s County
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Prince George’s county man arrested for impersonating police
Hyattsville, MD7 hours ago
Police investigating shooting outside Westfield Wheaton mall
Wheaton, MD3 hours ago
Dead Virginia man identified as suspect in 1970 cold case murder in Anne Arundel County
Salem, VA1 day ago
Blue Line service suspended after person hit by train
Washington, DC1 day ago
2 children injured in DC apartment fire
Washington, DC2 days ago
Virginia officials get their shot to win FBI facility
Springfield, VA1 day ago
Red Line experiencing delays, person on tracks at Gallery Place
Washington, DC2 days ago
Red Cross helps displaced family after Frederick tanker explosion
Frederick, MD2 days ago
Group protests for trans rights outside of Gov. Youngkin CNN town hall
Washington, DC1 day ago
Damascus boys basketball makes first title game appearance since 1949, falls to City College
Damascus, MD1 day ago
House Republicans looking to block DC police reform bill
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Brentsville falls to Carroll County in state final
Nokesville, VA1 day ago
House Republicans introduce resolution to roll back more DC police reforms
Washington, DC1 day ago
How to adjust your little ones to daylight saving
Washington, DC1 day ago
What to expect from the National Cherry Blossom Festival
Washington, DC1 day ago
Young Largo boys basketball team falls in MD 2A title game
Largo, MD1 day ago
Churchill girls basketball falls in championship game
Glen Burnie, MD17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy