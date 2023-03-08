Open in App
Ellicott City, MD
Cheers to 100 years at Resurrection St. Paul School

By Jamie Costello,

3 days ago
Babe Ruth got married here, you sought higher ground from the floods here and an earthquake even wobbled its bricks.

The church sits on the hill that watches over us in Ellicott City. The school taught us cursive, math and manners are as strong today as its impressive past. We celebrate 100 years of Resurrection St. Paul.

Resurrection St. Paul School originated at St. Paul’s Church in downtown Ellicott City. Father Michael Ryan opened the doors of St. Paul Parish School on September 11, 1922.

The school started with six grades and a total of 75 students. Since then, the school relocated to Paulskirk Drive in Ellicott City and has expanded to include students from Pre-K and third through eighth grade.

There are currently 475 students enrolled as of today.

