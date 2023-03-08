Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Mercy Home holds march to help kids in need after Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j83DU_0lBEAloK00

This St. Patrick's Day, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls needs your help to raise money to help kids in crisis.

Mercy Home's March for Kids will happen after the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 110.

The celebration takes place at Venue SIX10 on Michigan Avenue in the Loop. There will be live Irish music performance, food beverage, and plenty of fun.

General admission tickets are on sale now. Adult tickets cost $75, tickets for ages ages 6-20 are $20, and kids five and under are free.

The entire month of March, a generous anonymous donor will match donations up to $100,000.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Chicago St. Patrick's Day celebrations to continue with South Side Irish Parade
Chicago, IL5 hours ago
Chicago River dyeing: Watch water turn green for St. Patrick's Day
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
ABC7's Tre Ward and dance partner win Dancing with Chicago Celebrities
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
As SNAP benefits are reduced, a massive food giveaway takes place Saturday in Roseland
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
St. Patrick's Day Parade queen, NBA player Iman Shumpert stop by Windy City Weekend
Chicago, IL1 day ago
7 Chicago Restaurants and Delis That Will Satisfy Your St. Patrick’s Day Corned Beef Craving
Chicago, IL2 days ago
WGN’s Bronagh Tumulty named MVP at Dancing With Chicago’s Celebrities
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Guinness brewery, taproom coming to Chicago this summer
Chicago, IL23 hours ago
Popular Fast-Food Chain Chick-fil-A to Open Four New Spots in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Ballyhoo Hospitality is Opening New Restaurant in Glenview
Glenview, IL1 day ago
15,000 Pounds Of Fresh Food Will Be Given Away In Morgan Park Saturday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police funeral: Fallen Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso mourned at St. Rita of Cascia
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2023: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parades, and more
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
2 shot just blocks away from where thousands gathered to watch dyeing of Chicago River
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Sorry Chicago Catholics, The Chicago archdiocese says you can’t eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Brother of Chicago singer KeiyaA shot and killed in South Shore
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 of the Best Irish Pubs in the US are in Illinois
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Clipse Reunites for Hyde Park Music Fest: Get ready for summer '23!
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago mom makes 'Shark Tank' pitch for Pluie, a self-sanitizing changing table
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Why Are Flags at Half-Mast Today in Chicago?
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago crime: Man stabbed several times near CTA bus stop in South Shore, police say
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Broadview MBC to host Pastor’s Installation Week March 12-19
Broadview, IL1 day ago
‘I’m a good boy’: Dog abandoned at Burger King in suburban Chicago reunited with owner
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Officials, Restaurateurs Blast Possible Taste of Chicago Move From Grant Park as ‘Logistical Disaster'
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police funeral: Fallen Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso to be remembered in Mass Thursday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
7 Chicago restaurants added to Michelin Guide
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Snoop Dogg bringing 'High School Reunion' tour to Chicago this summer
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police officer hurt in scuffle over gun in Lincoln Park
Chicago, IL19 hours ago
Signs of spring and winter in Chicago this week
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Tony Award-winning musical '1776' comes to Chicago's CIBC Theatre
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy