Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
Denver7 News KMGH

Aurora PD to implement new AI review of body camera video

By Rob Harris,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlMqu_0lBEAdkW00

The Aurora Police Department is in the final steps of procuring and implementing new artificial intelligence to review its officer body camera video.

The AI software, created by Chicago-based Truleo , analyzes all recorded footage to assist the department in assessing officer conduct, professionalism and de-escalation.

Currently, huge amounts of video are captured, but very little of it is actually reviewed — usually only when things go horribly wrong. The hope for this new tool is to give Aurora police and the community a better, more complete picture of officer interactions, Interim Chief Art Acevedo said.

“We have gathered so much data, but we’ve never truly used that data to ensure that our police officers learn from their mistakes, to be able to tell our story,” he explained. “We can actually use this data, to tell the story of policing, to tell the good, and to immediately be able to identify what we can do better.”

The software is built with safeguards in place to protect citizen privacy, according to Truleo, which sets it apart from other transcription software. Each Aurora police officer will have a “voice print” taken, Acevedo explained, which will then enable the AI to automatically redact other voices and personally identifiable information in its reports.

“Truleo is chosen by departments specifically because of our unique ability to separate civilian audio from officer audio, and focus our analysis and scoring on officer language while auto-redacting civilian [personally identifiable information],” Truleo CEO Anthony Tassone told Denver7. “This is in stark contrast to the brute body camera transcription and search technologies deployed by over a thousand police departments today that don't differentiate between civilian and officer audio.”

Acevedo told Denver7 the department will be giving academic researchers access to the tool and its reports for independent assessment.

Lindsay Minter, one of the original members of the Aurora Police Oversight Committee, said in-depth analysis of body camera footage was one of the committee’s top requests for reform within the department. While they were pushing for human review of video — and Minter still feels that is important — she said this tool could be good step in the right direction.

Minter added, however, that this tool is not a replacement for other forms of police leadership and community oversight.

“I think it’s an excellent start, if it proves that the technology is all that they sell it to be,” Minter said. “I hope it is. But I also hope in the technology being used that they don’t scrub reports… I just hope that it is complete transparency. I think it is a wonderful tool, if you use complete transparency.”

Acevedo said he expects the AI system to be in place at the department within the next two to four weeks.

“At the end of the day, I know and believe in my heart of hearts we’re going to be able to quantify just how good we’re doing,” he said. “And I think that’s a win for the men and women that we serve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yd5Pj_0lBEAdkW00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Aurora, CO newsLocal Aurora, CO
2 injured after RTD light rail train derailment in Golden
Golden, CO3 hours ago
Aurora Mental Health Center probes supervisor who posted blackface photos
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Man accused of killing 4 people in Aurora to return to Colorado soon
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
1 dead in Montbello neighborhood shooting
Denver, CO8 hours ago
18-year-old caught driving 106 miles per hour in Boulder
Boulder, CO1 day ago
DDP reports surge in arrests, treatment referrals under new safety plan
Denver, CO1 day ago
Driver reportedly shoots cyclist in Denver, flees scene
Denver, CO1 day ago
Police discover extensive home created in Colorado overpass
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Woman shot, killed in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Driver wanted in hit-and-run on shoulder of I-25
Denver, CO1 day ago
Two arrests in fatal shooting in Denver's Villa Park neighborhood
Denver, CO2 hours ago
1 man dead in Denver shooting
Denver, CO6 hours ago
Arrest made in semi-truck driver's 2017 shooting death
Hereford, CO18 hours ago
1 person shot in Speer neighborhood
Denver, CO2 days ago
Homeless camp with kitchen, shelves, closet rods found inside bridge over I-70
Wheat Ridge, CO23 hours ago
Wild crash, allegedly caused by I-70 pothole, caught on camera
Loveland, CO2 days ago
Woman who collapsed at Arapahoe Co. Courthouse thanks first responders
Centennial, CO1 day ago
4 suspects wanted in a string of burglaries
Denver, CO2 days ago
Man sentenced in 2020 killing of his wife in Littleton basement
Littleton, CO1 day ago
Woman's car stolen three times in two years; Colorado now No. 1 in auto thefts
Denver, CO3 days ago
People found living in tunnel under highway flyover
Wheat Ridge, CO1 day ago
Driver seriously injured after crashing into apartment, causes natural gas leak
Denver, CO1 day ago
Hazmat responds to rollover crash on I-70 at Tower
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Jury finds 20-year-old guilty in Colfax Avenue shooting of Pamela Cabriales
Denver, CO1 day ago
Ex found guilty of murdering Longmont mail carrier
Longmont, CO3 days ago
Colorado-Based Movie Theater Chain Abruptly Goes Out of Business
Arvada, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy