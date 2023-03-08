Open in App
VTDigger

South Burlington voters approve 3 major funding requests, choose from 10 candidates on Town Meeting Day

By Auditi Guha,

3 days ago
Marilyn Machia, center, checks in a voter at the polling place at the Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington on Town Meeting Day, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Voters had a busy Town Meeting Day in South Burlington with some big-ticket items and 10 candidates vying for school board and city council seats.

There were three major funding requests on the Town Meeting ballot — the city budget, wastewater treatment upgrades and funding to expand City Center. Voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved all three, according to the unofficial results.

With a turnout of 21%, it was business as usual in South Burlington, according to City Manager Jessie Baker.

“All of our budgeted ballot items passed,” she said.

The turnout was low given the contested races, according to City Clerk Donna Kinville. “I would have expected more of a turnout especially when the early ballot numbers were higher than normal. High early ballots usually indicate high poll turnout, but not this year,” she said.

The ballot items that passed include a $55.2 million city budget which reflects a 5.2% increase and translates to a 5.75% increase to the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. This means an additional $107 for a $400,000 home, according to city officials.

Voters passed a bond request for up to $33.8 million for long-overdue wastewater treatment upgrades to aging infrastructure and agreed to secure up to $15.08 million in tax increment financing to continue to develop City Center, a state-designated area targeted for growth in South Burlington.

City officials say the financing will help complete four planned projects in City Center Park — a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists over Interstate 89, an elevated boardwalk between Barrett, Market and Garden streets, and improvements to the Garden Street and Williston Road intersection and streetscape.

Voters also approved a separate $62.5 million school department budget that reflects a 7.17% increase for the upcoming fiscal year, and a bond vote of up to $14.5 million to fund capital improvements for school renovations, design, permitting, site work and the construction of zero-energy modules to expand classrooms.

The spending increases are projected to add about $204 to the annual education tax bill for a residence assessed at $400,000, city officials said.

School and city council races

Voters on Tuesday chose among five candidates for two seats on the city council, and voted to fill three school board seats, two of which were contested.

Andrew Chalnick. Photo courtesy of Andrew Chalnick

On the five-member city council, Andrew Chalnick won 1,901 votes more than James Leas, securing the seat vacated by Tom Chittenden, which is a three-year term. First time candidate Tyler Barnes garnered 1,517 votes, edging out Lydia Diamond and Paul Engels to fill Matt Cota’s seat, a two-year term.

Tyler Barnes. Photo courtesy of Tyler Barnes

“As I said when I started this race, I love South Burlington and I am just so ready to get to work for all of us,” said Chalnick who said he is grateful for the support.

A small business owner and triathlete, Barnes previously said he is concerned about affordability and accessibility for all residents. On Tuesday night he said he is honored to have participated, thanked his opponents and said he is excited to fulfill his campaign promises.

Three members of the five-member South Burlington Board of School Directors ran for reelection, and two faced competition.

Incumbent Alex McHenry defeated challenger Lisa Hickey by 319 votes for a three-year term.

Bryan Companion beat chair Travia Childs by only 26 votes for a two-year position. Incumbent Laura Williams, who ran unopposed for the remaining two years of a three-year term, secured 2,462 votes.

McHenry thanked voters and Hickey for running an issues-based campaign and said he hoped she will continue to stay involved.

“I’m thankful to voters who approved our budget and bond proposals. The board will have plenty to do now that we are looking forward to the upcoming year,” he said.

Hickey congratulated McHenry for winning a third term and said she will “continue to be a concerned and involved community member to help make South Burlington schools the best they can be."

Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington voters approve 3 major funding requests, choose from 10 candidates on Town Meeting Day .

