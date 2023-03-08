Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
Sportsnaut

Joel Embiid, 76ers throttle host Timberwolves

By Sportsnaut,

3 days ago

Joel Embiid had 39 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots to easily lift the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Minnesota Timberwolves 117-94 on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

It was Embiid’s 150th career game with at least 30 points, third in franchise history behind Allen Iverson (303) and Charles Barkley (154).

Embiid was 13-for-22 from the field, including 4-for-4 from 3-point territory. He also hit all nine of his free throws.

Tyrese Maxey added 27 points for the Sixers, who completed a five-game road trip with a 4-1 record. De’Anthony Melton contributed 11 points and Tobias Harris had 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Sixers converted 15-of-25 treys.

James Harden, who entered the game as questionable with left foot soreness, was a late scratch.

Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 32 points, Taurean Prince added 13 and Naz Reid had 11. Edwards was the only starter to score in double figures as Minnesota saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

The Sixers kept the pressure on when Maxey knocked down a 3-pointer with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter for a commanding 98-74 lead, a lead which would never get lower than 19 the rest of the way.

The Sixers went ahead 50-43 with 2:42 left in the second quarter following Embiid’s 3-pointer. Embiid dropped in another deep trey with 7.1 seconds left and the Sixers went into the locker room with a 58-45 advantage.

Embiid led the Sixers with 17 points at the break. Edwards paced the Timberwolves with 20 on 7-of-16 shooting.

Embiid made two more 3-pointers and the Sixers pulled ahead 66-47 with 9:50 left in the third quarter.

Reid’s frustration bubbled over from trying to guard Embiid and he received a technical foul with 1:54 remaining in the third.

Embiid scored 22 points alone in the third and the Sixers led 87-68 entering the fourth quarter. Edwards scored 10 more in the third, but the Timberwolves struggled with their shooting, hitting on 7 of 20 shots in the frame.

–Field Level Media

