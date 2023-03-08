Jenna Ortega Opens Up About Becoming “Unprofessional” On Set Of ‘Wednesday’ Rewriting Lines From The Script

Jenna Ortega did not only just act on Wednesday , she was also invested in making the character authentic and made changes to the script while on the set.

While making an appearance on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard , Ortega opened up about what parts of the scripts she modified.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had to put my foot down on a set in the way that I had to on Wednesday because it’s so easy to fall into that category, especially with this type of show,” Ortega said. “Everything that she does, everything that I had to play, did not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense. There was a line about this dress that she has to wear for a school dance, and she says, ‘Oh, my god, I love it! I can’t believe I said that. I literally hate myself.’ And I had to go, ‘No, there’s no way.'”

The Scream VI actor added, “There were times on that set where I even became unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines. The script supervisor thought I was going with something, and then I would have to sit down with the writers, and they’d be like, ‘Wait, what happened to the scene?’ And I would have to go through and explain why I couldn’t do certain things.”

Ortega said she was “protective” of the character she was portraying and although she didn’t like some of the “emotional” arcs on the show, she knew it was necessary. The star of the Netflix series also said that the viral dance scene was originally supposed to be a flash mob scene.

“Initially, it was supposed to be a flash mob, and she was supposed to start dancing, and everyone was supposed to pick up on it and start dancing with her. And that, I vetoed because why would she be OK with that?” I said, ‘Either cut it or have Wednesday knock someone out, and then it’s done,'” she revealed.

