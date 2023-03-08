Violence in Mexico might affect medical tourism in the borderland

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- After news of four U.S. citizens were kidnapped in Tamaulipas, Mexico, some local residents say they're reconsidering doing their medical procedures across the border.

Most people cross to Mexico on a daily basis, but now, borderland residents are concerned about how violence could affect their trips south of the border.

It is known that traveling to Mexico for any medical treatment it's cheaper, some people have done that for years. Others, cross to visit family, buy groceries or just to have a good time.

ABC-7 spoke with El Pasoans about what they think about the kidnapping in Tamaulipas.

Some residents say they will keep crossing because they are used to it, but they will have fear to cross because anything can happen to anyone.

Other residents mentioned that they don't expect these tragic events will change the behaviors of people who cross every day.

The U.S. Department of State is still advising citizens to reconsider travel to the state of Chihuahua due to crime and kidnapping. You can see the department's warnings for every Mexican state here .

