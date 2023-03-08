Memphis City Council approves changes to traffic stop policies

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct that five officers have been charged with second-degree murder, but none of them have been convicted. We apologize for the error.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis City Council cast their final votes Tuesday on several ordinances proposed as a result of Tyre Nichols ‘ death.

The Memphis City Council wrote five new ordinances into law that some people hope will make the city safer for all residents. Tuesday’s meeting marked the third reading that required at least seven “yay” votes from council members in order for the ordinances to become law in Memphis.

“I think we have a ways to go when it comes to reforming police culture, but I am elated to see that the council members did what was right,” said Vice Chairman JB Smiley.

One ordinance will require traffic stops to be conducted in clearly marked vehicles only, and about half the audience was against this. Some of them have been directly affected by recent crime in the city, including some friends of Eliza Fletcher, and favor having the added security.

“Citizens of Memphis are frightened like they’ve never been before and tired of living in fear,” said one community member.

But others worry they will become the next victim.

“Every time a black person is pulled over or approached by police, we’re in complete and utter fear for our lives,” said another community member.

This ordinance passed, but there are a few exceptions to the new law where an officer can stop someone in an unmarked vehicle.

“When a reasonable person would believe that a vehicle could potentially put someone in danger of serious bodily harm or death,” Smiley said.

Other passed ordinances include annual independent reviews of the police training academy, an independent review process for incidents involving excessive force, and regularly reported data regarding traffic stops, arrests, and use of force.

A sixth ordinance that addresses pretextual traffic stops was tabled until the next meeting.

Memphis Police Officers, including Chief CJ Davis, were at the meeting but declined to respond on camera.

See the full agenda below:

