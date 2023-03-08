Open in App
Bedford, OH
The Blade

Bedford girls basketball falls in regional semifinal

By By Doug Donnelly / Special to The Blade,

3 days ago

DEARBORN, Mich. — When Bedford girls basketball coach Bill Ryan told his team before Tuesday’s Division 1 regional semifinal against Wayne Memorial the game was going to be like an AAU game, sophomore Victoria Gray’s eyes lit up.

“I’m used to that,” said the 6-2 Bedford sophomore. “A lot of people might be overwhelmed at that, but I’m used to it. To me, it’s just basketball.”

Bedford’s outstanding season ended with a 64-56 loss to Wayne, but the Mules stayed close to the seventh-ranked Zebras, at times forcing them to go to a delay-style game to help take time off the clock.

“They shot the ball a little better from the 3-point line than we did,” Ryan said. “I didn’t know what to expect starting such a young team, but I think we were the aggressors and did a lot of things well.”

The game started at break-neck pace. The teams went back and forth quickly for much of the first quarter, which ended in a tie at 18. Wayne’s Michigan Miss Basketball Award candidate Mayla Ham scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter.

The second quarter was the biggest difference in the game, as Wayne hit four 3-pointers and outscored Bedford 14-6. Morgan Smith hit three of them.

“We were concentrating on a couple of their other girls, and she hits six 3-pointers [for the game],” Ryan said of Smith, who finished with 18 points. “You can only concentrate on so many people. You’ve got to kind of tip your hat to them.”

Bedford made a couple of rallies to stay in the game. Gray scored on a couple of offensive putbacks and converted a three-point play to help pull Bedford within 32-24 by halftime after being down as much as 30-20.

The Mules were within four at 36-32 with 4:28 left in the third quarter following back-to-back buckets by Gray, but another Zebras 3-pointer widened the gap again. The closest the Mules came from that point was five at 41-36 with 3:19 left in the third quarter.

Gray finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds, and four blocked shots.

“I thought she was tremendous,” Ryan said. “She was the best player on the floor. It was a dominating performance against a good team on a big stage. I’m really excited for her.”

Peyton Behnke chipped in with 14 points, and Payton Pudlowski scored eight.

“Behnke played a really good floor game,” Ryan said. “She scored 14, and most of her points came within the context of the game. Everybody that got on the court for us tonight left it out there. I’m excited for the future.”

Bedford finishes the season 23-2.

“This gives us so much motivation,” Gray said. “In the locker room, we were all like, ‘This is not over, we’re going to be back here next year.’”

