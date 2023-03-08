Open in App
The Blade

Lourdes men's basketball falls to Georgetown (Ky.) in first round of NAIA national tournament

By The Blade,

3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The Lourdes University men's basketball team saw its season end with a 67-58 loss to Georgetown (Ky.) in the first round of the NAIA national tournament on Tuesday at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.

A slow start ultimately was too much to overcome as Lourdes scored just 15 points in the first half and trailed 34-15 at the break.

The Gray Wolves responded in the second half with a 43-33 edge but could not complete the comeback.

Cardinal Stritch graduates Joey Holifield and Little Anderson led Lourdes with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Charles Swain had 11 points for the Gray Wolves.

The Tigers were paced by Jake Ohmer's 16 points, and Rashad Bishop's 14 points.

Lourdes shot 23 of 61 from the field (37.7 percent), 5 of 19 from the 3-point line (26.3 percent), and 7 of 15 from the free-throw line (46.7 percent).

The Gray Wolves' bench was outscored 23-6 by Georgetown in the game.

Lourdes finishes the 2022-23 campaign with a record of 22-9 overall.

