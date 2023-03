Cleveland.com

Hoban denies St. Edward, 44-40, in regional semifinal behind Will Scott Jr.’s 27 points By Matt Goul, cleveland.com, 3 days ago

KENT, Ohio — Andrew Griffith scored only once, but it could be the biggest basket in Archbishop Hoban’s boys basketball season. His 3-pointer in the ...