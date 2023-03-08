Open in App
Louisiana State
Data show Louisiana lagging other states in electric vehicle charging

By Kevin Gallagher,

3 days ago

Louisiana is lagging when it comes to electric vehicle recharging infrastructure. The website iSeeCars.com compiled data from the U.S. Census and the Department of Energy, and ranked Louisiana second-worst in the country, behind only Mississippi.

Louisiana Clean Fuels Executive Director Ann Vail says the figures are alarming, but things are getting better for alternative fuel vehicles.

“Our EV infrastructure is starting to catch up. Just recently, lots of new Tesla fast-chargers have been going in all over Baton Rouge, and all over the state,” said Vail.

Louisiana has about one EV charging station per 2,300 residents. Vail says the state will start installing chargers along interstate corridors this year, and the private sector is also stepping up.

“There’s fueling stations, and some of the companies like Race-Trac and Luv’s are putting in chargers. There’s Buc-Ee’s. When Buc-Ee’s comes to Louisiana, you can bet they’re going to have chargers there,” Vail said.

Vail says the ranking is somewhat unfair, because it only counts public EV charging infrastructure, and most EV owners charge up at home.

“If you look at the amount of people who own plug-in vehicles and the amount of chargers that we have,” Vail explained, “it’s really not that bad right now.”

The state will receive $73 million from the federal infrastructure act to install more EV chargers. Vail says the state has been slow to embrace electric vehicles, but it is rapidly catching up with other states.

