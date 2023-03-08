Tigers rally to knock off UCF in AAC Tournament quarterfinals

Fort Worth, Texas — The Memphis women scored the first points of the game in their quarterfinal match-up with Central Florida Tuesday night in the AAC Tournament.

They wouldn’t lead again until there were just 22 seconds left.

Emani Jefferson scored a game high 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and knocked down four critical free throws in the game’s final seconds as Memphis advances to the semifinal round of the AAC Tournament for the first time ever, beating the Knights 48-46.

Shelbee Brown came off the bench to score 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting. The only other Tiger to score in double figures as star guards Maddie Griggs and Jamirah Shutes combined to go just 6 of 27 from the floor.

And Memphis still won, the first 20-win season for the Tigers since 2012.

