Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
WREG

Tigers rally to knock off UCF in AAC Tournament quarterfinals

By Mike Ceide,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uZmA_0lBE0fBp00

Fort Worth, Texas — The Memphis women scored the first points of the game in their quarterfinal match-up with Central Florida Tuesday night in the AAC Tournament.

They wouldn’t lead again until there were just 22 seconds left.

Emani Jefferson scored a game high 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and knocked down four critical free throws in the game’s final seconds as Memphis advances to the semifinal round of the AAC Tournament for the first time ever, beating the Knights 48-46.

Shelbee Brown came off the bench to score 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting. The only other Tiger to score in double figures as star guards Maddie Griggs and Jamirah Shutes combined to go just 6 of 27 from the floor.

And Memphis still won, the first 20-win season for the Tigers since 2012.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Williams and Davis combine to hold off UCF in a game for the ages for two of the AAC’s best
Memphis, TN20 hours ago
Memphis’ run in AAC Tournament ends in semifinals
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tigers begin quest for AAC Tournament crown
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tigers face different kind of pressure in this year’s AAC Tournament
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Davis, Williams named 1st team All-AAC
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Jones, Jackson help Grizzlies beat Warriors, 131-110
Memphis, TN1 day ago
‘The hope was this would never have happened’: Grizzlies discuss steps for Morant return
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Shorthanded Grizzlies blow out the Warriors
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis Grizzlies provide update on Steven Adams
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Ja Morant to miss 4 more games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Davis named All-American by Sporting News
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Colorado police not filing charges against Ja Morant for video
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Anthony Davis leads Lakers past Grizz without Ja, 112-103
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Five Things to Do In Memphis This Weekend
Memphis, TN2 days ago
LGBTQ+ advocates hold leadership training in Memphis
Memphis, TN2 hours ago
Memphis bakery owner competes on Food Network show
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Spring Break 2023 kicks off across the country
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Large portion of Memphis suddenly out of power
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Homeland Security adds more state troopers on Memphis roads
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mid-South restaurants sued for trademark infringement
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mother mourns West Memphis teen found dead in MS woods
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
One critical after shooting in Raleigh
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
A group in north Memphis works to redevelop the old Carnes Elementary School
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Memphis Zoo officially opens for spring season
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Flock camera helps police in Arkansas nab South Carolina fugitives
Trumann, AR1 day ago
The Black Memphis Three: 18 Years of Shocking Incident
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
George and Miller leave Topeka for Memphis
Topeka, KS3 days ago
Grand reopening announced for BankPlus Amphitheater
Southaven, MS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy