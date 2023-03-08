Open in App
Fort Smith, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith animal ordinance goes into effect

By Justin Trobaugh,

3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new animal ordinance goes into effect in Fort Smith on March 7.

The ordinance bans the transfer, sale, trade or gifting of a pet within the corporate city limits of Fort Smith.

Fort Smith provides FAQ over new animal ordinance

There are exceptions to the ordinance which include retail animal sales businesses, animal shelters with an agreement with the city or someone transferring the ownership of a pet because they can’t care for it.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors unanimously passed the ordinance in February.

