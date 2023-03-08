Open in App
Wichita, KS
See more from this location?
KSN News

Register for Miracle League of Wichita’s kickball team

By Stephanie Nutt,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yp4B0_0lBDy1dE00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Registration for the Miracle League of Wichita’s kickball team is now open for both players and buddies.

The Miracle League of Wichita provides an opportunity for players with disabilities between the ages of 5-21 to join a seasonal athletic league alongside their peers, such as bowling, kickball, baseball and swim team.

Wichita State women’s basketball pulls off a shocker, upset No. 1 seed

Every athlete will play during games and is partnered with a buddy, or a community volunteer, to assist during games.

All athletes will be given a team jersey, as well as other “awesome swag” to wear during games.

The team commeroderie between athletes and families is truly special and one of kind! Get your athlete started in Miracle League today!

Miracle League of Wichita

Game days are on the last Saturday of April and May 6, 13 and 20. Session 1 takes place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and session two takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All games are played at the Miracle League Field at Orchard Park, 4808 W 9th St N .

For more information on the Miracle League of Wichita and to register as either a buddy or even a coach, click here .

To register an athlete, click here or call 316-268-4129 and be prepared to answer questions on the registration form and pay a $25 registration fee. Registration is now through Sunday, April 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wichita, KS newsLocal Wichita, KS
Kansas state championship finals scores
Wichita, KS41 minutes ago
Shockers take home first-round win over Tulsa
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita Southeast girls basketball reaches state for the first time since 1988
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missed layups too much to overcome in AAC tournament loss for Wichita State basketball
Wichita, KS18 hours ago
Wichita State’s run in AAC ends in the semifinals
Wichita, KS2 days ago
How to watch Wichita State in AAC Tournament
Wichita, KS2 days ago
WWE Monday Night Raw returns to Wichita in June
Wichita, KS1 day ago
USD 259 leading in integration of scholastic esports
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Kansas high school state basketball scores: Andover, Kapaun and Hutch boys all advance
Andover, KS1 day ago
Thunder snaps winless skid against Rapid City
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Marathon on Sunday will block some Wichita streets
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Hot Wheels monster trucks coming to Intrust Bank Arena
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Meet the longest Big Brother Big Sister match in Kansas
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Harrison Ford sightings around Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Douglas will close from McLean to Seneca on Saturday for Delano Paddy Day Parade
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Wichita Saturday
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Survivor of the Andover tornado speaks out as we approach its one-year anniversary
Andover, KS1 day ago
Sedgwick County Zoo hosting grand reopening of Stingray Cove Friday
Wichita, KS1 day ago
New superintendent for Wichita Public Schools
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Man injured after being hit in northeast Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in Harvey Co. crash
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Senator Marshall says he wants more people to return to work
Wichita, KS23 hours ago
Wichita winery can't recover from break-in, closes up shop
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Historic Salvation Army camp is up for sale
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Meteorological spring is here; What kind of severe weather can you expect this season?
Andover, KS3 days ago
Person hospitalized following pedestrian hit-and-run in east Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
71-year-old arrested in stabbing in front of Salina Walmart
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Yes, Harrison Ford is back in Wichita; here’s a guide of what to do if you see him
Wichita, KS3 days ago
You’ll soon lose an hour due to daylight saving. Didn’t Kansas try to end the practice?
Wichita, KS5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy