An unwelcome guest: Florida man attacked by alligator on his front porch

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WJW) – A Florida man was caught by surprise when he was attacked by an alligator on his front porch over the weekend, according to reports.

As reported by Fox News and several other news outlets, the victim opened the door to his Daytona Beach home around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night after hearing a noise outside, thinking it was somebody looking for his son.

Rather, when he opened the door, the man came face-to-face with the gator, which police say attacked him and bit him in the upper thigh.

Fox News reports that the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission called a trapper and the animal was euthanized, the news outlet reported.

Last month, an 85-year-old woman was killed by a 10-foot alligator in Fort Pierce.

