Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

1 Million Milwaukeeans

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

3 days ago

Wednesday's weather looks to be cloudy with a possible high of 40 degrees. We'll also be tracking a potential winter storm that could arrive Thursday night into Friday.

Wednesday's top headlines are below, and the latest news is always at jsonline.com .

1 million Milwaukeeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P8d23_0lBDsXu500

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has quite a goal for Milwaukee.

He envisions a city of more than a million people, a bold statement especially in light of a population decline that has stretched decades and sank to around 577,000 in the 2020 Census.

Reporter Genevieve Redsten digs into the numbers and the issues, expanding on a new report by the Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education at Marquette University Law School.

That report found that almost all of Milwaukee’s population losses are concentrated on the north side.

Redsten details how part of Milwaukee booms while another shrinks and asks: Can enough neighborhoods turn around to grow the population?

She talks with Johnson and others, looking at the tapestry that is Milwaukee, including the issues of race, birth rates, housing, transportation and climate.

"I think it's important for us to be ambitious," Johnson said. "I think it's important for us to have a dynamism and vibrancy to our city."

Don't miss these

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwLSu_0lBDsXu500

Carol Deptolla's exit interview

Carol Deptolla recently stepped down from her position as the Journal Sentinel's dining critic.

But before she finished, she left some reviews — there's a rave for Lupi and Iris — and sat down for an exit interview.

She told Jim Higgins that "the time felt right" to leave the position. She offered her thoughts on how you can figure out a good food truck — check out the menu and take in the aroma. And was adamant about tipping in the post-pandemic era — never less than 20%.

And her advice to her successor?

"The main thing is really get to know your community. Get to know Milwaukeeans and what makes them tick, and be very open to all the questions and comments and suggestions that you'll get because they've all been extremely helpful in one way or another."

A bit of politics

Only in Wisconsin: A cheese curd "buffet"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIpFs_0lBDsXu500

Some people like March Madness for the basketball.

For others, it may be the cheese curds.

Fourteen full-service Sendik's stores will be assembling big cheese curd spreads. They're calling it "Slam Dunk Curds," and it be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18-19.

Sendik's runs the events every few weeks.

Reporter Hannah Kirby writes that unlike a self-serve buffet, customers walk up to tables full of curds and a store associate puts together a custom cheese curd sampler box with the desired kinds and amounts.

More than 20 different kinds are on hand, from Bloody Mary to Buffalo wing.

