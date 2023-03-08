Greater Pittston Santa Squad wraps up Ukraine donation drive

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been more than a year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here in NEPA, a local organization teamed up with the public to help the Ukrainian people get much-needed supplies.

Christmas is long over, but the season of giving hasn’t stopped for the Greater Pittston Santa Squad .

Tuesday night, they wrapped up a weeks-long donation drive for the people of Ukraine.

A sea of bags and boxes filled the old Seton Catholic High School Gymnasium in Pittston.

It’s where people from all across the region came to drop off donations for Ukraine collected by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

“Throughout everything we’ve done, including our Christmas toy drive and everything we’ve done for the kids of our community, the community has been extremely generous, very, very good to us and has helped with everything we’ve done and this just reflects that also,” said Dana Klush, Chair of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad Board of Directors.

Medical supplies, warm clothing, shoes, and hygiene products were some of the items requested.

For a second time, the organization partnered with a nearby church to send these items to war-torn Ukraine.

“So this is where we’re right down the street to St. Michael’s Byzantine Church to Father Andre. Father Andre will then bring the donations to Binghamton. I believe it’s being flown in a cargo plane to two different spots in Ukraine, one is an orphanage and I think some of this will find its way right to the front lines,” said Founder of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad Tony Marranca.

Helping those in need is the mission of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

“We started in 2018, we had a toy drive. We hoped to get 50 toys just a bunch of friends playing football ended up with 500 toys and it’s been upward from there. I think last year we helped 1,350 kids, that’s out, usual thing we do but when the war started it’s hard to sit back and do nothing,” said Marranca.

Their efforts wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of the local community.

“To see a community come together to support any vulnerable people or community in need is really something special. As we see, it doesn’t just end with the holiday season, it’s all throughout the year for all types of people who need help,” said West Pittston resident Maria English.

This donation drive for Ukraine has ended but the Greater Pittston Santa Squad has more events coming up.

