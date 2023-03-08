Open in App
Waynesboro, VA
The News Leader

Waynesboro targeted by cyber attack, potentially 350 GB of data posted online

By Akhil Ganesh, Staunton News Leader,

3 days ago

WAYNESBORO — The city of Waynesboro confirmed on Wednesday that they had been the victims of a potential cyberattack, and that it was likely that data from the attack had been stolen and put online late last week.

According to city manager Mike Hamp, the city was notified of a potential cyberattack in January that occurred on the city’s Information Technology infrastructure.

"The city took immediate actions and steps to ensure the removal of the attack from the city’s digital infrastructure and preventative security measures to help lessen the system’s vulnerability to cyberattacks," Hamp said in a statement.

Last week, posts on social media began surfacing that seemed to indicate that the attack had been successful on some level and 350 gigabytes of data were stolen from the city and put online.

“The City of Waynesboro and the Police Department are diligently working with appropriate resources and other law enforcement to accurately identify what happened, assess the extent of the data breach, and take appropriate action to respond to the cyberattack. As the investigation continues, the City of Waynesboro will make the proper notifications, provide resources, and coordinate efforts to assist those individuals who may have had personal or private information stolen during this cyberattack,” Hamp said in the statement.

According to posts on social media, the data is claimed to be reports, criminal investigations, staff personal data, and internal files and manuals from the Waynesboro Police Department. The posts also claim that various public relations and business files from the city were posted online to sites accessible via the dark web.

The attack came in the form of ransomware, a form of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a ransom is paid. The attack has been attributed to a group named BianLian, which is also the name of an emerging ransomware strain that may have been used in the attack.

BianLian works by targeting files on all drives in a computer system and encrypting them, with a generated text document that demands victims pay a sum within 10 days to regain access or the data will be posted online. The malware saw a rise in online usage in the summer of 2022, according to DarkReading.com. Security software company Avast released a free decryptor to combat BianLian in January.

The News Leader reached out to the Waynesboro Police Department earlier this week for a statement, but has yet to receive a reply.

—Akhil Ganesh is the Government Reporter at The News Leader. You can contact him at aganesh@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @akhildoesthings.

