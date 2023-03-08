Open in App
The Leaf-Chronicle

After first state appearance cut short, Clarksville four-star Imari Berry motivated to return

By Jacob Shames, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MC3s0_0lBDruyT00

MURFREESBORO − With four minutes to go in Tuesday's Class 4A state quarterfinal against Green Hill, Imari Berry splashed a deep 3-pointer, bringing Clarksville girls basketball within five points.

Berry, the No. 32 player in the Class of 2024, has become known for those kinds of shots. Here she was, knocking them down when her team needed them most. The setting for a storybook moment had unfolded at the Murphy Center.

Twelve seconds later, Berry was whistled for a foul — her fifth.

What was on Berry's mind as she made the gut-wrenching walk to the bench?

"That we're gonna be here next year."

Berry's 17 points in a foul-shortened 23 minutes of action weren't enough for Clarksville (27-5), which fell 55-45 to Green Hill. The defeat ended a season in which Berry averaged 27 points, seven rebounds and shot 43% from 3-point range and was named a finalist for Miss Basketball.

"She’s a heck of a player," said Green Hill coach Joseph Simmons. "She’s a dynamic player. There’s a reason UConn and South Carolina and Tennessee are on her."

Berry scored 30 points in a win over Green Hill (18-16) in November. Simmons told his team if they could hold her under 20 this time, they'd have a chance. While Berry was frustrated by the Hawks' defense at times, she felt she left opportunities on the table.

"I tried to shoot as much as I could, but obviously it didn't go so well," she said. "I went 5 for 11."

Clarksville coach Brian Rush noted that his team only had one senior take the court Tuesday. The Wildcats are young, and their season-ending defeat was another learning experience.

LADY VOL SIGHTING: Tennessee Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper watching TSSAA girls basketball quarterfinals

TSSAA GIRLS SCHEDULE: TSSAA basketball girls state tournament schedule 2023

CRYSTAL BALL: Our Tennessee high school basketball experts pick all 4 girls state champions

With that in mind, Rush will look back on the 2022-23 season as a successful one. Berry got stronger and more confident as a driver, not just a shooter, and took more ownership of the offense.

"Girls grew into different roles," Rush said. "Imari became more comfortable in her role and she added to her game. That was something that really helped propel us, is that she could go inside and outside."

Clarksville lost in the first round of regionals when Berry was a freshman. Last season, it lost in the second round. This season, it reached Murfreesboro for the first time since 2017.

For the Wildcats and their star player, that steady improvement, combined with the tantalizing feeling of such a short trip to state, means that there are still chapters of their story to be written.

"I feel like next year we're gonna win state," Berry said.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

