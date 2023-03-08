Car crashes through wall at Pismo Beach motel

A car was left poking halfway out of a wall after it crashed into a motel in Pismo Beach, the Police Department said Tuesday.

Pismo Beach Police Sgt. Erik Jimenez said the driver accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake when they went to park, causing them to plow through the wall into an empty room around at 2:45 p.m.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Jimenez said.

The car was removed from the building at the Quality Inn on Five Cities Drive and subsequently towed.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved in the crash, the sergeant said.