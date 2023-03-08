Open in App
Pismo Beach, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Car crashes through wall at Pismo Beach motel

By Chloe Jones,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6CtK_0lBDqgpK00

A car was left poking halfway out of a wall after it crashed into a motel in Pismo Beach, the Police Department said Tuesday.

Pismo Beach Police Sgt. Erik Jimenez said the driver accidentally pressed the gas instead of the brake when they went to park, causing them to plow through the wall into an empty room around at 2:45 p.m.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for evaluation, Jimenez said.

The car was removed from the building at the Quality Inn on Five Cities Drive and subsequently towed.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected to be involved in the crash, the sergeant said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVhL0_0lBDqgpK00
A car crashed into a motel room Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Quality Inn in the 200 Block of Five Cities Drive in Pismo Beach. Pismo Beach Police Department

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pismo Beach, CA newsLocal Pismo Beach, CA
Car crash on southbound Highway 101 backs up traffic in Pismo Beach, one person hospitalized
Pismo Beach, CA20 hours ago
Crash slows traffic on Hwy 101 through Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Grover Beach police recover stolen vehicle
Grover Beach, CA2 days ago
CHP officials search for missing adult
Tustin, CA22 hours ago
Crews search for possible victims in rising Salinas River waters
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Road closures in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Update: Portion of Chimney Rock Road washed away
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Road closures in North Santa Barbara County
Buellton, CA1 day ago
City of Grover Beach issues voluntary evacuation advisory for some areas
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
First responders perform water rescue in Paso Robles as Friday rain hits
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Update: Police say bomb threat that closed SLO street was likely a hoax
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for low-lying Paso Robles neighborhoods
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Rechargable battery sparks Paso Robles house fire that displaces 6 people
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Flooded Cambria pump could have spilled sewage — but it’s hard to tell since it’s underwater
Cambria, CA23 hours ago
High-speed chase on Highway 101 ends with crash in SLO, CHP says
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
UPDATE: Hwy 1 reopens in Morro Bay as water recedes in area
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Road closures, flooding reported in Cambria
Cambria, CA1 day ago
Watsonville man arrested following CHP chase across Paso Robles and SLO county
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
SLO closes Highway 101 ramps, major intersection due to flood fears
San Luis Obispo, CA2 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Morro Bay declares local emergency after storm floods parts of city. ‘It really sucks’
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
City rangers prepare for weekend rainstorm in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Flood, evacuation warnings issued in Paso Robles as Salinas River rises
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy