Central PA man falls in love with state parks and helps others fall too

A quest to run at least a mile in every state park in Pennsylvania has turned into a podcast to connect everyone with the outdoors.

Christian Alexandersen, 38, of Enola, Cumberland County, produces the “Hemlocks to Hellbenders” podcast. His programs include interviews with park rangers, conservationists, educators and volunteers who discuss the parks, plants, animals, waterways and landscapes.

In January 2021, he challenged himself to run a mile in each of the state’s 121 parks in memory of his grandfather, Robert Sauer, who died a month earlier from COVID-19. Alexandersen finished his mission Aug. 13 at Little Buffalo because it was the park where he got the idea for this quest. He ended up logging 125 miles of running and driving 7,545 miles to see all of the public parks.

“After that experience, I developed a deep love and admiration for the parks. After that, all my conversations revolved around parks. Friends, family, complete strangers, all I talked about was parks,” he said.

He started volunteer writing for the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. When then-Gov. Tom Wolf created three more state parks in 2022, Alexandersen put his running shoes back on and ran a mile in each of the new parks with one of his friends, Adam Bricker of Lancaster.

“I am, technically, 124 for 124," Alexandersen said.

In thinking about everything he has experienced in the outdoors, he decided a podcast would be the best way to reach people and share his passion about opportunities found on public land across the commonwealth.

When talking about the idea for wide-ranging topics for the podcast, his friend, James Robinson, suggested the name Hemlocks to Hellbenders. Alexandersen responded, “Oh, man, that’s perfect.” He has seen many hemlock trees across the parks, and he's also intrigued by the state’s amphibian, the eastern hellbender salamander.

“Once I found out about them, that they were these weird, awesome, adorable little creatures, I had to know more about them," he said.

He has released four podcasts so far and plans to release a new one every other Wednesday.

The fifth podcast involves Peter Petokas, a professor at Lycoming College who is an expert on hellbenders.

Find the free podcast on his webpage hemlockstohellbenders.com/episodes which is one of 15 different platforms carrying his podcast including sites like Spotify, Apple, Google, Youtube and Alexa.

He shares photos and videos on the Hemlocks to Hellbenders Facebook and Instagram pages and on his website.

He has about 10 programs recorded, and the guests "have just been great," he said. “I think these podcasts are a cool opportunity to learn a little bit more from someone who knows everything about that subject.”

He wants the programs to be inclusive to reach a diverse audience. “I want to bring on guests that represent a large swath of backgrounds with their information and suggestions and expertise to remove some of the gatekeeping aspects of the outdoors.”

With the state parks, he said there are three things that he really gained an appreciation for in recent years: the number of parks, the diversity of them and the free admission.

He has visited parks in other states, and places like Florida and Georgia have fees for what he considers some mediocre experiences. In Pennsylvania, “you can go to places like Ricketts Glen, Ohiopyle, and Presque Isle all for free. It’s just incredible.”

“I really love our parks and forests, and the podcast is my way of sharing my love for the outdoors. Hopefully I can inspire people to visit them, and that’s my main goal. The more people who visit our parks and forests, the more stewards we have to protect them for future generations," he said.

He never appreciated nature when he was growing up camping or doing things with family members.

“Before I started visiting parks, I felt like I was living in black and white. And afterwards, it was like I was living in color. It was this grand discovery, this transformative experience that I never could comprehend because I never really experienced the outdoors before,” Alexandersen said. "I hope the podcast can be some sort of entryway for people to finding the parks.”

And it’s working. He’s already received feedback from people who have listened to his programs, and they said they visited a park because of what he said.

“I hope it comes through how much I love our parks and forests and how much I want other people to love our parks and forests because if we don’t take care of them, no one else is going to,” Alexandersen said.

