Horn Lake approves medical marijuana dispensaries

Medical marijuana dispensaries could open in Horn Lake as soon as next month.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance to regulate medical cannabis dispensaries in the North Mississippi suburb.

Effective April 7, licensed dispensaries will be allowed in areas zoned as commercial that have frontage on the following streets: Goodman Road; Highway 51; Nail Road east of its intersection with Highway 51; Interstate Boulevard; and Dancy Boulevard east of its intersection with Pasadena Drive.

Any commercial parcels along those frontage roads would be permitted for dispensaries even if they’re not zoned commercial today, according to board attorney Billy Campbell. If a parcel in those areas is rezoned to commercial in the future, dispensaries would be permitted by right.

Only medical marijuana dispensaries are permitted under the new ordinance. Medical cannabis cultivation, disposal, processing, research, testing and transportation facilities and entities are prohibited.

Dispensaries must be at least 1,700 feet from any school, church, child-care facility and any other dispensary.

Last year Horn Lake officials chose to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, which allows qualifying patients experiencing severe health conditions to purchase limited amounts of cannabis from licensed dispensaries, but the discussion on medical cannabis recently returned before the city’s Board of Aldermen.

At a Feb. 21 meeting, city officials presented differing recommendations for regulating dispensaries in Horn Lake. Among those differences was a suggestion from the Planning Commission to establish a 1,000-foot requirement between dispensaries and any school, church or child-care facility, while Board of Aldermen subcommittee members argued for a 1,700-foot requirement.

No action was taken at the Feb. 21 meeting. Instead, officials said Campbell would work to draft an ordinance taking into consideration the commission’s and subcommittee’s respective recommendations.

Ward Six Alderman Robby DuPree was the only alderman to vote against the dispensary ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. Specifically, DuPree took issue with cannabis smoking and vaping products. “I cannot get behind that,” DuPree told the other aldermen.

Horn Lake Police Chief Troy Rowell, who was at Tuesday’s meeting, confirmed smoking and vaping cannabis in public areas remains illegal, as it does while operating a motor vehicle.

Andrew Scandroli intends to operate a medical cannabis dispensary in Horn Lake out of a commercial property that lies within the approved boundaries. Originally from Memphis, Scandroli moved back to the Memphis area after working in dispensaries in Washington state once he heard about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program in 2022.

Scandroli kept his plans to open a medical dispensary in Horn Lake even after the Board of Aldermen voted to opt out of the state program last year.

“They’ve obviously come to the right conclusion. I’m appreciative that they were willing to listen and include us in their zoning,” Scandroli said of Tuesday’s decision.

Scandroli said his next steps will be applying for a business license with the city. “We’ve taken care of everything we need to. We’ve just been waiting on (Horn Lake).”

Per Horn Lake’s new ordinance, dispensaries must have “clearly visible glass front windows free of any view restrictions,” with the only exception being security bars, which must be installed on all windows and doors.

Businesses will also need to maintain certain security measures, including burglar alarms, video surveillance and “physically present, insured, and bonded armed security” during hours of operation.

Campbell said aldermen should anticipate considering a resolution to formally opt into the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program at the board’s March 21 meeting.