Open in App
Horn Lake, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Daily Memphian

Horn Lake approves medical marijuana dispensaries

By Beth Sullivan,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFNsx_0lBDq85z00

Medical marijuana dispensaries could open in Horn Lake as soon as next month.

On Tuesday, March 7, the Horn Lake Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance amending the city’s zoning ordinance to regulate medical cannabis dispensaries in the North Mississippi suburb.

Effective April 7, licensed dispensaries will be allowed in areas zoned as commercial that have frontage on the following streets: Goodman Road; Highway 51; Nail Road east of its intersection with Highway 51; Interstate Boulevard; and Dancy Boulevard east of its intersection with Pasadena Drive.

Any commercial parcels along those frontage roads would be permitted for dispensaries even if they’re not zoned commercial today, according to board attorney Billy Campbell. If a parcel in those areas is rezoned to commercial in the future, dispensaries would be permitted by right.

Only medical marijuana dispensaries are permitted under the new ordinance. Medical cannabis cultivation, disposal, processing, research, testing and transportation facilities and entities are prohibited.

Dispensaries must be at least 1,700 feet from any school, church, child-care facility and any other dispensary.

Last year Horn Lake officials chose to opt out of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program, which allows qualifying patients experiencing severe health conditions to purchase limited amounts of cannabis from licensed dispensaries, but the discussion on medical cannabis recently returned before the city’s Board of Aldermen.

At a Feb. 21 meeting, city officials presented differing recommendations for regulating dispensaries in Horn Lake. Among those differences was a suggestion from the Planning Commission to establish a 1,000-foot requirement between dispensaries and any school, church or child-care facility, while Board of Aldermen subcommittee members argued for a 1,700-foot requirement.

No action was taken at the Feb. 21 meeting. Instead, officials said Campbell would work to draft an ordinance taking into consideration the commission’s and subcommittee’s respective recommendations.

Ward Six Alderman Robby DuPree was the only alderman to vote against the dispensary ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. Specifically, DuPree took issue with cannabis smoking and vaping products. “I cannot get behind that,” DuPree told the other aldermen.

Horn Lake Police Chief Troy Rowell, who was at Tuesday’s meeting, confirmed smoking and vaping cannabis in public areas remains illegal, as it does while operating a motor vehicle.

Andrew Scandroli intends to operate a medical cannabis dispensary in Horn Lake out of a commercial property that lies within the approved boundaries. Originally from Memphis, Scandroli moved back to the Memphis area after working in dispensaries in Washington state once he heard about the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program in 2022.

Scandroli kept his plans to open a medical dispensary in Horn Lake even after the Board of Aldermen voted to opt out of the state program last year.

“They’ve obviously come to the right conclusion. I’m appreciative that they were willing to listen and include us in their zoning,” Scandroli said of Tuesday’s decision.

Scandroli said his next steps will be applying for a business license with the city. “We’ve taken care of everything we need to. We’ve just been waiting on (Horn Lake).”

Per Horn Lake’s new ordinance, dispensaries must have “clearly visible glass front windows free of any view restrictions,” with the only exception being security bars, which must be installed on all windows and doors.

Businesses will also need to maintain certain security measures, including burglar alarms, video surveillance and “physically present, insured, and bonded armed security” during hours of operation.

Campbell said aldermen should anticipate considering a resolution to formally opt into the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program at the board’s March 21 meeting.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
County leaders consider reforms for sheriff’s department
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Wicker: Responding to “…Conservative fighter”
Hernando, MS1 day ago
Oxford, Lafayette Sign Local Emergency Proclamations for March 3rd Wind Damage
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Olive Branch receives grant for multi-use path
Olive Branch, MS1 day ago
Harris administration pushes to replace Regional One with new hospital
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland releases scathing letter on 'revolving door' justice system
Memphis, TN22 hours ago
Missing Arkansas teen found dead in Mississippi forest
West Memphis, AR1 day ago
Homeland Security adds more state troopers on Memphis roads
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Resolution to redraw HSUD borders approved by Miss. House Rules Committee
Holly Springs, MS3 days ago
MLGW tells customers to stop using unauthorized vendor to pay bills
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Herradero Taqueria offers the most authentic Mexican dishes in DeSoto County
Horn Lake, MS23 hours ago
Memphis woman dies in highway crash
Memphis, TN3 days ago
The Black Memphis Three: 18 Years of Shocking Incident
West Memphis, AR2 days ago
Convicted felon free on bond after break-in attempt, drug seizure in Covington
Covington, TN18 hours ago
Memphis Man Arrested by OPD for June Theft
Memphis, TN2 days ago
2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Memphis woman ‘livid’ after losing $3K in MLGW scam
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Sheriff ID’s victim in deadly crash in SE Shelby County
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
WATCH: Train collides with truck in Marion
Marion, AR1 day ago
South Memphis neighbors say fentanyl overdoses have become a tragic problem
Memphis, TN3 days ago
The Transformation of Raleigh Springs Mall, Memphis, TN: From Decline to Civic Center
Memphis, TN6 days ago
Oxford Man Faces Commercial Burglary Charge
Oxford, MS3 days ago
Decision delayed on lawsuit against City of Memphis regarding Eliza Fletcher's accused murderer
Memphis, TN2 days ago
ATF agents raid wrong motel room, detain innocent woman
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Grand reopening announced for BankPlus Amphitheater
Southaven, MS3 days ago
Mo’Bay Beignet Making Memphis Sweeter this Spring
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Three detained after shots fired in downtown Memphis
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Burglary at Southland Mall, MPD investigates
Memphis, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy