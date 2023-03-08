Open in App
Manteno, IL
WGN News

World War II veteran and longtime WGN viewer celebrates 100 trips around the sun

By Brónagh Tumulty,

3 days ago

WGN would like to wish a Happy 100th Birthday to Ray Lynch. He and his family are long-time viewers of our station.

He is a father of 13, grandfather of 24, great-grandfather of more than 40 and has 1 great-great grandchild.

He’s also a World War II veteran.

His family held a celebration for him this past Saturday at Manteno VFW hall, but today is the big milestone birthday.

Here’s to another 100 years!

