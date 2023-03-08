Jennifer calls Margaret 'Kojak with a wig' on 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

It was another backyard battle on the Tuesday, March 7, episode of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

This time it went down in the backyard of Jennifer Fessler's home in Upper Saddle River.

"I feel like every party I've been to with these women has been filled with venom, so I'm hoping they're going to come to my house and understand that parties are actually for eating and drinking and laughing and not women looking for blood," said Fessler, a new cast member.

No such luck. Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin, the perpetual undercard of the series, are coming over.

"Why are you still trash talking me after we made up?" Margaret said.

Things devolved from there.

"These are grown-ass women screaming like two small children about over something so stupid," said Rachel Fuda. "Like, stop."

"You encourage people to leave their husbands!" screamed Jennifer at Margaret.

Fessler got up and screamed: "This is not Teresa's house! I have neighbors!"

Margaret starts to leave, but Fessler insists that Jennifer leaves. Teresa Giudice followers her out the door.

"I look like a million bucks," said Jennifer to Margaret before she leaves. "You look like Kojak with a wig."

Ouch. Who loves you baby? Not Jennifer.

Earlier, Teresa tried on a wedding dress in front of daughters Gia and Milania at Bridal Reflections on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. She married Louie Ruelas Aug. 6 at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick.

Teresa wore a Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid gown at the wedding. She tried on a different Zunino dress on the episode, filmed five weeks before the wedding.

"Out of all my daughters, Milania took it the hardest when Joe left," said Teresa in a scene voice-over, referring to her ex-husband, Joe Giudice.

"No one will replace my daddy," says a young Milania as B-roll shows police taking her dad to federal prison for bank fraud and other crimes. He served 44 months and then was deported to his native Italy.

"Milania's definitely shining," said Teresa of her daughter today. "She's happy, she's excelling in school. It's a testament of how Louie is rubbing off on Milania and the girls."

Milania, at 17 the youngest of the four Giudice girls, is wary of the Teresa's deteriorating relationship with her uncle, Joey Gorga. His wife, Melissa Gorga, is not in the bridal party, and that has caused friction.

"Your brother should be walking you down the aisle. It's so sad that he's not," Milania said. "If he doesn't come to your wedding then it's wraps. It's over. (He's) never speaking to you again."

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs at 9 p.m. ET Tuesdays on Bravo.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA Today Network New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan on Twitter, cjordan@app.com via email.