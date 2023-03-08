Wayne County man sentenced for sexual assault of two Carbon County minors

Editor's note: The ages and gender of the victims have been withheld to protect their identities.

A Wayne County man has been sentenced to 14 to 31 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting two children in Carbon County.

Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry confirmed Monday that George Karagiannis, 30, of Honesdale would face the sentence, followed by three years probation and registration as a sex offender, for sexually assaulting two minors. Karagiannis faces counts of aggravated indecent assault and related charges.

“The details of this case are disturbing, and I am glad to see a dangerous predator taken off the streets,” Henry said. “Our Office is committed to protecting and standing up for the safety of children across the Commonwealth, and will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of those who harm children.”

In 2020, Karagiannis began talking with the victims through social media sites Omegele, KiK, and SnapChat. Karagiannis developed an online relationship with the minors, eventually asking them for nude photographs and to meet him for sexual contact. In May 2020, he allegedly met them at a local park where he sexually assaulted them.

After an initial complaint was filed by a Summit Hill police officer, a request for assistance from the attorney general's office was approved.

Karagiannis was originally charged with 13 felony counts, including rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, two counts each of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, four counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of sexual abuse of children, photographing, filming or depicting sex acts with a child on a compute, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Following a trial, a jury found Karagiannis guilty of aggravated indecent assault and related charges. He has been sentenced to 14 to 31 years prison time, followed by three years of probation and permanent registration as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Angela Raver, Deputy Attorney General Angela Sperrazza, Special Agents Nicole Whaley and Kate Fallon.

Concerned citizens are encouraged to report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313. The Office of Attorney General also has a Child Predator Hotline number for online sexual exploitation of children at 800-385-1044.