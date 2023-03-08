Open in App
Green Hill, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

Green Hill girls basketball takes next step with first TSSAA state tournament win

By Tom Kreager, Nashville Tennessean,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgZzI_0lBDoqTu00

MURFREESBORO – Aubrey Blankenship has been the key cog of Green Hill's girls basketball program since Day 1, three years ago.

On Tuesday, she helped the program take a giant step forward. Green Hill beat Clarksville 55-45 in a Class 4A quarterfinal at MTSU's Murphy Center on the opening day of the TSSAA BlueCross Girls Basketball State Championships. It marked the team's first state tournament win in its first appearance.

"This is a special group of kids," said first-year Green Hill coach Joseph Simmons. "I saw that on Day 1 in May when we had our first practice after I got the job. I saw the potential. I knew it wasn't going to be easy. I knew it was going to be tough."

Green Hill (18-16) plays Bartlett (33-7) at 10 a.m. Friday in a Class 4A semifinal. Bartlett beat Sevier County 57-37 in its state quarterfinal and boasts a Miss Basketball finalist in Mallory Collier. It will be the second Miss Basketball finalist Green Hill faces in the tournament as junior star Imari Berry led Clarksville with 17 points before fouling out.

The Lady Green Hawks enter the semifinals having won 7-of-9 games with both losses to Cookeville in the District 9-4A and Region 5-4A championship game.

All that means little for a program making history with every game.

TSSAA STATE TOURNAMENT:TSSAA basketball girls state tournament schedule, scores 2023

OUR STATE TOURNAMENT WATCH LIST:Here are the girls players we can't wait to watch in the TSSAA basketball championships

CRYSTAL BALL:Our Tennessee high school basketball experts pick all 4 girls state champions

"All three years we've made the first game in the region and this year it was just, get over the hump," Blankenship said. "We were capable of winning last year and we didn't. I think after we won (the first game of the region this year), every game was a bonus.

"We knew it was a possibility to get here, but this is something you think about at the beginning of the year, 'Oh, we're making the state tournament.' You have to work for it, and winning is hard. It's not easy."

Blankenship, a Samford signee, scored a game-high 20 points including 11 of 15 from the free-throw line.

"She's a great player," Simmons said. "Going to Samford, which is a Division I school. She's put on a lot of time behind the scenes that a lot of people don't see. The thing I'm most proud of is she's embraced coaching and the defensive end.

"I"ve put her on the other team's best player a lot this year. She's never once wavered. We're on this run because of defense."

Reach Tom Kreager at 615-259-8089 or tkreager@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Kreager.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Popular Tennessee Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Big Music Stars Join LGBTQ+ ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert in Tennessee
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Memphis’ Ford Assembly Plant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee
Shelbyville, TN1 day ago
Former patient of convicted Tennessee doctor reacts to his sentencing
Madison, AL2 days ago
Tennessee tree owners' rights and responsibilities come to light after storm
Nashville, TN2 days ago
2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Tennessee fugitive caught in Southern IN
Nashville, TN3 days ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Star-Studded ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert to Support Tennessee’s LGBTQIA+ Community
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Millersville cop under investigation for working full-time without certification
Millersville, TN2 days ago
Tennessee woman charged with running over husband with car
Memphis, TN3 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
TN DCS worker fired, charged with child solicitation
Bolivar, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy