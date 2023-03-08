Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tennessean

What Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin said about pitcher Devin Futrell not starting

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OmlQd_0lBDopbB00

Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin said that left-hander Devin Futrell's absence from the weekend rotation at the Cambria College Classic was due to a "team thing" that "needed to happen."

Futrell had originally been announced as starting Sunday's game against Minnesota but Greysen Carter started instead. Carter, along with three other pitchers, combined for a no-hitter, the fourth in four full seasons for the Commodores. Vanderbilt (9-4) took two out of three at the tournament.

On Tuesday, Futrell came out of the bullpen against Tennessee Tech and threw 1⅓ innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts, getting out of a jam with inherited runners on second and third with two outs. Vanderbilt won the game, 12-1.

"He was available today," Corbin said. "He wasn't available Sunday."

Corbin also confirmed that all 16 of the team's rostered pitchers are healthy and available, including freshman JD Thompson and redshirt freshman Colton Regen, neither of whom have appeared in a game this season. Michael Doolin is not on the active roster for the season after not pitching since 2020 due to injury.

Freshman David Horn will start Wednesday's game against Evansville, Corbin said.

WEEKEND TAKEAWAYSWhat we learned from Vanderbilt baseball after combined no-hitter, Devin Futrell

WALK-OFF WINSee RJ Schreck's walk-off sacrifice fly for Vanderbilt baseball vs. Maryland

STOLEN BASE RECORDEnrique Bradfield Jr. breaks Vanderbilt baseball career stolen base record vs. UCLA

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Everything John Calipari Said After Kentucky's 80-73 SEC Tournament Loss to Vanderbilt
Lexington, KY16 hours ago
Friday Headlines: Vanderbilt Gameday Edition
Nashville, TN1 day ago
How to watch Mizzou vs. Tennessee Vols basketball in SEC tournament: TV channel, game time
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Looking ahead at Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Carolyn Pierce retires from Regions Bank in Clarksville after 45-year career
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Popular Tennessee Restaurant Named Among Best BBQ Joints In The South
Nashville, TN1 day ago
The World's Longest Bar Set to Open in Tennessee
Shelbyville, TN1 day ago
One dead, one hospitalized in house fire
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Man leads Middle Tennessee authorities on high-speed chase with kids in vehicle
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken Opening Smyrna Location
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Made in TN to Open New Nashville Location
Nashville, TN4 days ago
2 Tennessee Cities Ranked Among The Rudest Cities In The U.S.
Memphis, TN2 days ago
‘So Cluckin’ Good:’ Chick’nCone serves up fried chicken in homemade waffle cones in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Villa Offers a Taste of European Design Near Downtown Nashville and Its Famed Music Row
Nashville, TN3 days ago
The windstorm took out 600 trees in Nashville. Here’s why.
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Popular Taco Restaurant to Open Third Location in Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Star-Studded ‘Love Rising’ Benefit Concert to Support Tennessee’s LGBTQIA+ Community
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Bills to shift Nashville airport, sports authority power from city to state proceed
Nashville, TN2 days ago
More miles added to North Murfreesboro Greenway
Murfreesboro, TN3 days ago
Man shoots himself while unloading gun in Germantown
Nashville, TN4 days ago
County leaders looking to build new forensics center in Smyrna
Smyrna, TN4 days ago
This is the Best Buffet in Tennessee According to Yelp Reviews
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, founding member Gary Rossington dies
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Tennessee tree owners' rights and responsibilities come to light after storm
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN3 days ago
News 2 Gives Back: Hendersonville Fire Department
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Kentucky Gentlemen break barriers as Black, gay country artists in Nashville
Nashville, TN5 days ago
Two Whataburgers Have Permits in Clarksville!
Clarksville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy