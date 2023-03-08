What Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin said about pitcher Devin Futrell not starting

Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin said that left-hander Devin Futrell's absence from the weekend rotation at the Cambria College Classic was due to a "team thing" that "needed to happen."

Futrell had originally been announced as starting Sunday's game against Minnesota but Greysen Carter started instead. Carter, along with three other pitchers, combined for a no-hitter, the fourth in four full seasons for the Commodores. Vanderbilt (9-4) took two out of three at the tournament.

On Tuesday, Futrell came out of the bullpen against Tennessee Tech and threw 1⅓ innings with one hit allowed and four strikeouts, getting out of a jam with inherited runners on second and third with two outs. Vanderbilt won the game, 12-1.

"He was available today," Corbin said. "He wasn't available Sunday."

Corbin also confirmed that all 16 of the team's rostered pitchers are healthy and available, including freshman JD Thompson and redshirt freshman Colton Regen, neither of whom have appeared in a game this season. Michael Doolin is not on the active roster for the season after not pitching since 2020 due to injury.

Freshman David Horn will start Wednesday's game against Evansville, Corbin said.

