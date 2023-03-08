4 Dead, Including A 19-Year-Old Polk State Student In Winter Haven Plane Collision

Breaking News From The Free Press

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators are confirming that four people have been located who were in the two planes that crashed. All four are deceased.

Three of those are:

Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation (Cherokee Piper 161)

Zachary Jean Mace, 19, of Winter Haven, a student at Polk State College (Cherokee Piper 161)

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (Piper J-3 Cub)

Deputies are working to confirm the identity of a fourth deceased person (Piper J-3 Cub).

Once a positive identification has been made, and next of kin notification has been made, we will release the identity.

All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes. It is no longer a search and rescue operation, but a recovery operation.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

