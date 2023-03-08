Open in App
Winter Haven, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

4 Dead, Including A 19-Year-Old Polk State Student In Winter Haven Plane Collision

By Local - Liz Shultz,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akXA5_0lBDnmA100 Breaking News From The Free Press

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigators are confirming that four people have been located who were in the two planes that crashed. All four are deceased.

Three of those are:

  • Faith Irene Baker, 24, of Winter Haven, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation (Cherokee Piper 161)
  • Zachary Jean Mace, 19, of Winter Haven, a student at Polk State College (Cherokee Piper 161)
  • Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, from Carlisle, Pennsylvania (Piper J-3 Cub)

In the news: Orlando Man Sentenced To Over 4-Years For Burglarizing ATM Machine

Deputies are working to confirm the identity of a fourth deceased person (Piper J-3 Cub).

Once a positive identification has been made, and next of kin notification has been made, we will release the identity.

All four located persons are the only occupants of the planes. It is no longer a search and rescue operation, but a recovery operation.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time.” -Grady Judd, Sheriff

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
4 dead after 2 planes collide over Florida lake
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Clearwater, FL8 hours ago
Kissimmee boy, 4 who accidentally shot and killed himself remembered as ‘happiest baby alive’
Kissimmee, FL19 hours ago
Polk County man stole van, fled deadly I-4 crash, FHP says
Auburndale, FL1 day ago
Polk County deputies help couple deliver baby on side of Lakeland road
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
NTSB gives new details following 2 planes removed from Winter Haven lake after crashing, killing 4
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Grandma saw belt marks on 11-year-old. Now school bus aide is charged, Florida cops say
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
One Man Dead In Ruskin Shooting
Ruskin, FL4 hours ago
Polk County man killed after rear-ending tractor-trailer
Frostproof, FL1 day ago
Reward Increased For Info In October Apartment Shooting Death Of 17-Year-Old In Lakeland
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Police: Central Florida school bus attendant hit 11-year-old with belt 9 times
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Florida Woman Charged With Meth After Falling Asleep At 7-Eleven With Gun On Her Lap
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Polk County School Bus Attendant Charged After Sitting On 11-Year-Old Winter Haven Boy, Beating Him With Belt
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
13-Year-Old St. Petersburg Boy Accidentally Shoots Himself, Police Investigating
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Hillsborough deputies investigating homicide after man dies from gunshot wound in Ruskin
Ruskin, FL8 hours ago
HCSO: person injured after being hit by bus in Tampa
Tampa, FL21 hours ago
Feds Release New Info on Florida Mid-Air Crash That Killed Four
Winter Haven, FL2 days ago
Investigators Seeking The Public’s Assistance in Safety Harbor Hit and Run
Safety Harbor, FL1 day ago
Polk County Sheriff Seeking To ID Thief In Mulberry Caught Pulling Beers From Cooler
Mulberry, FL2 days ago
Tampa Pin Chasers Shooter Gets 4-Years In Prison
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Delays persist on I-4 after vehicle fire in Polk County
Davenport, FL2 days ago
Florida Man Wanted, May Be Heading To Miami After Chase By Polk County Deputies, Depositing Cocaine In Dumpster
Mulberry, FL2 days ago
Pasco County firefighters respond to a large shed fire in Hudson
Hudson, FL1 day ago
Winter Haven middle school student arrested for stabbing classmate, deputies say
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Florida man sentenced in theft of over $100,000 from ATM
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy