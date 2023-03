NBC San Diego

‘California Won't Be Doing Business With Walgreens': Experts Weigh in on Gov. Newsom's Tweet By Jeanette Quezada, 3 days ago

By Jeanette Quezada, 3 days ago

"California won't be doing business with Walgreens," Governor Newsom tweeted Monday. “It’s particularly consequential when you consider that many as half of the abortions in ...