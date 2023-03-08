Transgender 'bathroom bill' passes Iowa Senate. What that means for kids

Transgender students would not be allowed to use bathrooms in elementary and secondary schools that align with their gender identity under a bill passed Tuesday evening by the Iowa Senate.

Senate File 482 prohibits people from entering a school restroom or changing room that does not align with their sex at birth. Students would need parental consent to request a special accommodation, such as using a faculty or single-occupancy restroom.

Earlier proposals on the issue faltered in Iowa, but lawmakers this year advanced the bill rapidly through the legislative process. Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, said she'd heard from parents who were uncomfortable about transgender students sharing facilities with their daughters.

"We need to ensure that all students feel safe at our schools so they can focus on learning," said Cournoyer. "We cannot sacrifice the rights and privacy of some students to accommodate the rights and privacy of others."

Opponents of the bill said repeatedly that there have been no incidents of transgender students in Iowa harassing their peers or misbehaving in bathrooms. Senate Democrats noted that Iowa schools have been able to provide accommodations without issue, even in the absence of a state law.

Seven-year-old Lily Bjorklund, a transgender student from Ankeny, told a House subcommittee last week it would be "humiliating" to be banned from the girls' bathroom.

“I think you are confused about what happens in second-grade bathrooms,” she told lawmakers. “No one is hurting each other in there. I’m not hurting anyone in there. We just go to the bathroom and wash our hands."

The Senate passed the bill along party lines Tuesday evening.

House Republicans have advanced a similar bill , although their version does not require parental consent for accommodations. The House has not debated either version of the bill on the floor.

How would the bathroom bill work?

Transgender students would not be allowed to use a school restroom or changing facility that doesn't match their sex at birth. That means a transgender girl couldn't use the girls' restroom, and a transgender boy would be barred from the boys' locker room.

The bill would also prevent transgender people from entering a single occupancy restroom that does not align with their sex at birth, even if the facilities would be private.

Schools could provide accommodations if the student's guardians submit a written request. With parental consent, a transgender student could be permitted to use a single-occupancy restroom or a faculty bathroom.

The bill would allow Iowa citizens to file a complaint to the attorney general if a school violates the law. The attorney general would investigate and take legal action against the school, if needed.

Sen. Liz Bennett, D-Cedar Rapids, argued the bill will make it less safe for transgender and gender nonconforming people to use any restrooms, since it encourages others to police their appearance and question their gender identity.

“Bills like this continue a line of efforts to use fear and violence to force people into gender roles assigned by society,” Bennett said, recalling masculine women who had been harassed in women’s restrooms.

The bill applies to elementary and secondary public and private schools in Iowa.

Bill's passage shows swift change in Republican caucus

This isn't the first year that Iowa lawmakers have considered a bathroom bill, but it's the first time they've seriously moved it.

Just two years ago, a Senate proposal to restrict bathroom use in schools was approved in a subcommittee hearing — the first time a bathroom bill made it through that first step of the lawmaking process . The bill never advanced through a committee and died in the first "funnel" deadline.

A senator proposed the bill again in 2022. It didn't move any further.

But this year, transgender issues have taken center stage at the Iowa Capitol. Republicans proposed bills to prohibit gender-affirming care for minors, notify parents if kids come out as transgender at school, and limit the discussion of gender identity in schools.

The Iowa Senate and House introduced their bathroom bills one week ago, just days before the first funnel deadline. Both chambers fast-tracked the bills through committee passage.

Have other states passed similar laws?

Only a handful of other states have passed transgender bathroom restrictions.

North Carolina was the first to enact a transgender bathroom law in 2016. That bill applied to public schools and government buildings, requiring people to use a bathroom corresponding to their birth sex.

Those requirements were repealed in 2017 after intense criticism, business boycotts and the relocation of the NBA's All-Star game.

Since then, Tennessee , Alabama and Oklahoma have passed bills prohibiting transgender students from using school bathrooms. Civil rights groups have filed lawsuits in Tennessee and Oklahoma, alleging discrimination.

Are bathroom restrictions legal in Iowa?

Iowa's Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on sex or gender identity.

A transgender employee of the Department of Corrections sued the state over transgender bathroom accommodations. He asked to use the men's restroom, but the department instead told him to use a single-stall, unisex bathroom.

The Iowa Supreme Court upheld a decision that the employee was a victim of gender discrimination.

However, Senate File 482 would amend the Iowa Civil Rights Act to specifically exempt bathroom restrictions.

The Civil Rights Act would be updated to include, "It shall not be an unfair or discriminatory practice to prohibit a person from using a single or multiple occupancy restroom or changing area or changing area that does not correspond with the person's biological sex."

Katie Akin is a politics reporter for the Register. Reach her at kakin@registermedia.com or at 410-340-3440. Follow her on Twitter at @katie_akin .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Transgender 'bathroom bill' passes Iowa Senate. What that means for kids