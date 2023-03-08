Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Final steel beam set in place for new Clippers arena

By Will ConybeareDavid Pingalore,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NBge_0lBDn2py00

The final steel beam was laid atop the Intuit Dome, the future home of the Los Angeles Clippers, on Tuesday.

The new arena is located at the intersection of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue in Inglewood.

Players, coaches, team staff and construction workers all signed the last steel beam, which was hoisted into the yet-to-be-completed rafters to the delight of team owner Steve Ballmer, who is particularly excited about one aspect of the new arena.

“Eleven-hundred and sixty toilets and urinals, three times the NBA average number of toilets and urinals,” Ballmer proclaimed. “We do not want people to wait in line, we want them to get back to their damn seats!”

Also to be included in the new stadium are seats with chips implanted in them that will know when a fan sits in their seat and gets up among other data points.

The $2 billion arena is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-2025 season.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
28 arrested after California ‘cartel-style’ killings
Goshen, CA11 days ago
Arrests made in $10M Arizona-to-California recycling fraud case
Mesa, AZ3 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA7 hours ago
Suspect photos in 3 attempted murder cases released; Los Angeles Police Department urges victims to come forward
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Big rig driver from Sacramento killed in Highway 99 crash involving DUI suspect
Merced, CA4 days ago
Three men arrested in El Monte for allegedly possessing one million fentanyl pills
El Monte, CA1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ14 hours ago
Massive sinkhole threatens homes in Camarillo
Camarillo, CA1 day ago
Vendors abandon popular San Francisco farmers market as drug addicts overtake streets
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Woman found with significant injuries inside vehicle in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA2 days ago
Video shows Kern River in Kernville rising amid heavy rain
Kernville, CA1 day ago
Growing concern for residents stranded in San Bernardino mountain communities
San Bernardino, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy