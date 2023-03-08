Kirtland Central Lady Broncos galloping into semi-final

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a dominant performance from defending state champion Kirtland Central in the state quarter-finals on Tuesday night. The Lady Broncos took down Bloomfield 73-31.

As district rivals, the two schools already played twice this year and Kirtland Central came out on top each time. The previous matchups were much closer, however the Broncos found a way to exploit the Lady Cats the third time around. Bloomfield committed 35 turnovers that the Broncos were able to score 29 points on.

Kirtland Central now plays Hope Christian on Thursday at 8 am.

