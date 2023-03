weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS 3 days ago

3 days ago

Effective: 2023-03-07 22:07:00 EST Expires: 2023-03-08 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution... ...