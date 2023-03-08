Paul George Endorses Jayson Tatum For NBA MVP

View the original article to see embedded media.

On the first edition of the “Playoff P” podcast, Paul George declared Jayson Tatum as his frontrunner in this year’s Most Valuable Player race. George named the Boston Celtics superstar over the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Joel Embiid.

This season, Tatum is averaging 30.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He was named the 2023 All-Star Game MVP last month.

The Clippers swingman admires Tatum’s improvement since Boston’s championship series against the Golden State Warriors.

"What Tatum is doing is impressive. Young guy went to the Finals last year, he could have been satisfied with that. He's gotten better though, his game has gotten better, and he's confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it's showing. 40 balls, 50 balls, like he is going crazy.”

The 8-time NBA All-Star was also impressed with how Tatum has shaped the Celtics into a powerful force in the league.

“What is Boston? First in the East? You've gotta give it to Tatum, what he's doing is incredible. That team, people didn't think that team was gonna get back to where they're at. They didn't think they'd be that successful last year, and what they're doing now, Tatum is my favorite in the MVP race."

Check out the full episode here .

